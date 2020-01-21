ECIL Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Walk In Interview for Technical Officers Post on 30th January

According to the latest notification of the Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) Hyderabad, the officials have released the starting of the recruitment process of Technical Officers.

Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through a prescribed format available on the website.

After applying for the post, the candidates can then appear for a walk-in-interview that is scheduled to be held on 30th January 2020.

The recruitment process of ECIL is conducted in order to recruit the candidates for a duration of 2 years which might be extended depending on the project’s requirement.

The interested applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website in order to know about the vacancy details, age limit and other important information before attending the interview session.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are 2 vacancies for the post of Technical Officers. Out of which 1 vacancy is for the SC category and 1 for the UR category

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the Technical Officer (Contract) – Category 1 should have first-class Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communication with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University. The candidates should also have a one-year post qualification experience in the field of Communication Systems like Basic concepts in networking, Exposure on Operating Systems etc.

The candidates applying for the post of Technical Officer (Contract) – Category 2 should have first-class Engineering Degree with minimum 60% marks in aggregate in Computer Science / Electronics and Communication from any recognized Institution/University. The candidates should also possess a post qualification experience in the field of embedded firmware development, design and development of frontend applications and expertise in C, C++, IBM BPM tools. Also, the candidates having experience in the Qt development environment, web administration and having knowledge in computer software development life cycles will be given more preference.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as on 31st December 2019.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.

VENUE OF THE INTERVIEW

ECIL Office, C/o. Smt. Krishna Bharadwaj, H.No. 12, 3rd Floor, P.L. Barua Road, Suhagpur, Rehabari, Guwahati, Assam – 781008.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the walk-in interview of ECIL, Hyderabad scheduled?

Answer:The walk-in-interview for the ECIL recruitment is scheduled on 30th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in ECIL recruitment?

Answer:2 vacancies for the post of Technical Officer

Question: What is the age limit of the candidates in ECIL recruitment?

Answer:The age limit of the candidates is 30 years

Question: What is the venue for the ECIL walk-in interview?

Answer: ECIL Office, C/o. Smt. Krishna Bharadwaj, H.No. 12, 3rd Floor, P.L. Barua Road, Suhagpur, Rehabari, Guwahati, Assam – 781008.

<noscript><iframe title="ECIL Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 | ECIL Graduate,Diploma Apprentice 2020 | Telugu Job Portal" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FwRX4RU7ULU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More