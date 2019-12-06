CBSE Private Candidates Admit Card 2020 to be Released by February on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Private Candidates Admit Card 2020

The admit card for private students, to appear in the class 10, 12 board examinations 2020 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education- CBSE in the month of February 2020.

Candidates applied for these exams can download their admit card once released from the official website of CBSE. The link to download the admit card is already active on the official website as the link is the same as that of the previous year.

The private candidates need to carry their admit card and also the marksheets and the exam certification to the exam centre. The security verification will be more stringent for the exam being held for the private candidates.

The official web link to get more details on the release of the admit card is www.cbse.nic.in .

Steps to download the CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of CBSE.

Click on the “CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2020” link present on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

A total of five categories of students were allowed to enrol as private candidates for the CBSE board exam 2020.

They are as follows:

Candidates who were declared fail in 2019.

Candidates who were placed in compartment in July 2019 exams.

Those who were put in compartment in main exam but did not appear in July exam in 2019.

Candidates who passed in 2019 but wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.

Or those who passed in 2014 or after and wish to appear in an additional subject.

