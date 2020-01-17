CBSE Board Exam 2020 Admit Card to be Released Soon on cbse.nic.in; Steps to Download here

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Admit Card

The CBSE admit cards for the board exam will soon get released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. Candidates applied for the CBSE board exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of CBSE.

The board has already informed it to all the CBSE affiliated schools that it would be sharing the admit cards within a day or two. Students must keep a track on the official CBSE website for more updates on the Class 10th and 12th board admit cards.

All the schools will be responsible for distributing the admit cards to their regular students. Regular students would not be able to download their admit cards as there is no such provision available. The online downloading facility will be available only for the private students.

The official website to get more details on the Class 10th and class 12th 2020 board exams and download the admit cards once available is www.cbse.nic.in .

Steps to download CBSE Board Exam 2020 Admit Card for private students:

Visit the official site of CBSE as mentioned above.

Click on the “CBSE Board Exam 2020 Admit Card” link available on the CBSE home page.

Enter the individual credentials to download the admit card.

Check and download the CBSE Board 2020 admit card.

Take a print of the CBSE Board 2020 admit card for future reference.

Private students must note that the practical examination marks would be picked from 2019 marks. For students before 2019, the average marks would be taken.

Regular students must get in touch with their respective schools and collect their admit card with principal’s signature.

Private candidates would be needing their registration number or roll number in order to download their admit cards. The roll numbers remain the same. However, the examination centre would be different. Private students must note that CBSE may release their admit cards a day after the regular candidate’s admit cards are released.

