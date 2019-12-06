Career notification is coming out from sree chithra tirunal institute of medical science has invited applications for the post of project scientist posts.

The eligible candidates can go through the column to check details and their eligibility and then can appear for the interview if they eligible for the recruitment process happening.

Important dates:

Name of the Event Dates The notification released on 6th December 2019 The date of the exam on (Walk in) 11th December 2019

The notification for the Job is given on 6th of December 2019 and the date of examination will be on 11th of December 2019. The exam will happen on SrI Chithrai Torunal institute of medical science in Trivandrum in the state of kerala. There will also be a walk-in interview on 11th of December 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam or the walk in interview is https://www.sctimst.ac.in/ .

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who are interested for the Job must be holding the post-graduation in MSC chemistry all streams with minimum of 60 percentage of marks and also with one or two years of work experience.

Candidates with knowledge of Microsoft works and excel will be given first preference.

Venue for the interview:

Venue for the interview will be Sree Chithirai Tirunal Insititute of medical science.

City: Trivandrum

State: kerala

Pay Scale:

Candidates who crack the interview will be getting Rs. 16000 pay plus 20 percentage of HRA (consolidated).

Age Limit:

Candidates who apply for the post should be maximum of 35 years of age.

The selection of the candidates will be purely based on the performance in the interview round and also on the document verification.

Stay tuned to the official website for more updates on the recruitment exam.

SCTIMST Trivandrum Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Project Scientist on 11th December, Check here for Interview Venue was last modified:

Read More