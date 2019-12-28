CBSE Class 12th Biology Sample Question Paper, Check for Complete Details here

Students who are appearing for class 12 board exams and also for NEET examination, sample paper would be of great help in preparation for the exam. Central Board of Secondary Education has scheduled the Class 12 Biology paper on 14th March 2020.

This is considered as the important paper as the syllabus for this is also included in the NEET examination and also it is important for major subjects of class 12 – Physics , Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET examination on 03rd May 2020 for the admission to undergraduate programmes in Medicine and dentistry.

Sample Paper

Candidates should check below the sample questions that might be asked in the examination. This sample paper is prepared by Shalini Almadi who is biology teacher of Vidyagyan School. The exam is for total of 80 marks and rest marks will be for the internals as per the CBSE pattern.

Some of the questions asked are as follows:-

1. Earthworms, sponges, tapeworm and leech are examples of –

(a) Bisexual animals (b) Unisexual animals

(c) Annelida (d) Porifera

2. The scientists who were awarded the Nobel Prize for discovery of antibiotics were:

(a) Fleming and Waksman (b) Fleming and Salk

(c) Waksman and Florey (d) Fleming and Florey

3. At which stage does the crossing over occurs for the formation of recombinants:

(a) Metaphase I (b) Anaphase I

(c) Prophase I (d) Telophase I

4. ‘Restriction’ in Restriction enzyme refers to –

(a) Cleaving of phosphodiester bond in DNA by the enzyme

(b) Cutting of DNA at specific position only

(c) Prevention of multiplication of bacteriophage in bacteria

(d) all of the above

5. Define mycorrhizae

(a) Association between algae and roots of higher plants

(b) Association between fungi and algae

(c) Association between fungi and thallophytes

(d) Association between fungi and roots of higher plants

