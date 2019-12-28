Success Stories of 2019: Candidates Who Cleared NEET, JEE Main, UPSC despite all Odds

Success comes to those who have the courage to face the adversity and self-believe is their ultimate strength. With the year end, we bring you some of the success stories from candidates who successfully cracked NEET, JEE Main and UPSC examination. These success stories will surely motivate others who are looking for these examination in next year.

Sreedhanya Suresh

The first story is about the Kerala tribal woman Sreedhanya Suresh who has cracked UPSC. She becomes the first person from Kerala’s Kurichiya tribal community who has cleared all India civil service Examinations. She is just 22 year old hailing from Wayanad district and has scored the 410th rank in the Civil Service Examination 2018. As far as his family is concerned, her mother is a worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and father is a daily wager. The time turned the wheels when she communicated with Wayanad collector Sreeram Samashiva Rao as he was the only one who motivated her to appear for the examination. Her friend supported her with financial help to travel to the capital city for interview process.

Jodharam Patel

A 22 year old boy who hails from the remote village of Rajasthan scored the all India rank of 3886 and cracked the NEET examination. He scored poorly in plus two examination and everyone suggested him to take farming but it was his hard work and faith in self that he cleared the NEET examination in first attempt. It is after the 15 years that someone from his village has cracked the examination.

Isha Devi

A young girl of just age 16 years who hails from Haryana’s Kaithal district aspires to become PM. She has scored in 497 out of 500 marks. She has scored 100 in English, Sanskrit and Mathematics subjects. He father is labourer and has seen hardships in the family but that situations and her parents never interfered with her studies.

