JEE Main 2020: Dress Code and List of Items Allowed and Not Allowed to the Exam Centre

JEE Main 2020

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 entrance exam has been started. The JEE Main 2020 exam was held across the country. Total number of candidates appeared in JEE Main 2020 exam is 9,21,261.

The JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to be on 7th to 9th January 2020. The exam will be held across the country in various exam centre. This exam is being held for intaking candidates for the B. Tech courses.

A total of 567 centres in 231 cities which include 9 cities out of India have been allocated for the conducting the examination. Candidates must take a heed to the dress code, items allowed and things not allowed inside the examination centre mentioned below in this article.

The official website to get more details on the JEE Main 2020 exam is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

JEE Main 2020 Dress Code:

Candidates must wear climate appropriate clothing and preferably light coloured.

Where the weather permits, students are advised to wear slippers.

Headgear and turbans as per religions customs and beliefs are also acceptable.

Jewellery is not allowed which are too much fancy.

Any kind of watch is not permitted rather NTA would provide a clock on the computer panels for all students to have access too.

Candidates might be frisked and possession of any objectionable item which may lead to barring a candidate. Hence, all students are advised to reach well in time to avoid delays in entry.

Candidates must carry their Admit Card, a copy of an identity proof, the identity proof (in original) and 2 photographs which are similar (preferably same) as the one being uploaded at the time of filling the JEE Main 2020 examination form.

Also read, JEE Main 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Nta Latest Guidelines & Dress code for JEE mains 2020 | Documents Required at Jee mains Exam hall" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u0VDm37kitg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More