    • MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: Apply Online on mpsc.gov.in before 23 Jan

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: Candidates can apply Online on mpsc.gov.in before 23 Jan.

    The notification has been passed MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)welcoming online applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate First Class) Preliminary Exam 2020. Qualified candidates shall apply for the same through the designated format on or before 23 January 2020 being it the last date.

    Important Dates

    • Opening date of online application for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: 3 January 2020
    • Closing date of online application for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020: 23 January 2020

    Vacancy details-

    • Civil Judge (Junior Division & Judicial Magistrate) – 74 Posts

     Age Limit –

    The candidate shall fall under the age category of 21 to 50 years respectively.

     Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification:

    The Candidates shall hold an LLM Degree from an identified University.

    Application Fees

    The application fees for the same shall be Rs.374/-for general category and Rs.274/- for special category.

    Pay Scale-

    The pay scale for the same shall be 27,700 to 47,770 respectively. For details regarding other allowances kindly check official notification.

    How to apply

    Enthusiastic candidates can apply for MPSC Maharashtra Civil Judge 2020 by the online mode. The online applications will be opened till 23 January 2020.

    Steps to apply-

    • Step 1: Go to the official website, mpsc.gov.in .
    • Step 2: Click on the right-hand side of the page which says registration
    • Step 3: Agree on the link and execute the registration.
    • Step 4: sign in and complete all the credentials.
    • Step 5: Start the remaining parts of the application form.
    • Step 6: Pay the exam fee for MPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020 and click on submit the button on the application form.

    For brief review the notification and stay updated through our page.

    Also read, MPSC Group C Answer Key.

