SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019: Last-minute tips for Candidates; Other Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019

The Staff Selection Commission Tier 2 examination for the post of Multi Task Staff is to held on November 24, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the Tier 1 examination were qualified to appear for the tier 2 examination. The candidates who have not downloaded their admit card has to make sure to download the admit card without fail as the candidate will not be allowed to write the exam without the admit card.

Exam Pattern:

The Tier 2 examination will be for a total of 50 marks. The candidates will be asked to write a essay for 200 to 250 word. In some cases, the candidates will even be asked to write a letter for 100 to 150 words. The essay will be for 50 marks. The duration which will be given to the candidate to finish the essay or letter is 30 minutes.

The official website of SSC is https://ssc.nic.in/ .

The tier 2 examination is conducted for testing the language in which the candidate is going to write the examination. The marks scored in the tier 2 examination will not be considered for the final selection for the post of Multi Task Staff. The marks scored by the candidates in Tier 1 exam will be considered for the final selection.

Mal Practices:

The candidates are strictly prohibited from the usage of mal practices in the exam hall. The candidates are prohibited from carrying certain things like

Calculators

Mobile Phones

Note Books

Watches

Hand notes

If caught with any of these things the candidates will be disqualified and will not be able to be a multi task staff.

Also, the candidates should make sure that they carry their Admit card, Aadhar Card and pan card which are used for identification, inside the exam hall without fail.

Also read, SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/um1e6d-qtiI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019: Last-minute tips for Candidates; Other Details on ssc.nic.in was last modified:

Read More