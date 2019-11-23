HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019: Last-minute tips for Candidates; Other Details on ssc.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019: Candidates can get last-minute tips in this article and other details on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019
    SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2019

    The Staff Selection Commission Tier 2 examination for the post of Multi Task Staff is to held on November 24, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the Tier 1 examination were qualified to appear for the tier 2 examination. The candidates who have not downloaded their admit card has to make sure to download the admit card without fail as the candidate will not be allowed to write the exam without the admit card.

    Exam Pattern:

    The Tier 2 examination will be for a total of 50 marks. The candidates will be asked to write a essay for 200 to 250 word. In some cases, the candidates will even be asked to write a letter for 100 to 150 words. The essay will be for 50 marks. The duration which will be given to the candidate to finish the essay or letter is 30 minutes.

    The official website of SSC is https://ssc.nic.in/ .

    The tier 2 examination is conducted for testing the language in which the candidate is going to write the examination. The marks scored in the tier 2 examination will not be considered for the final selection for the post of Multi Task Staff. The marks scored by the candidates in Tier 1 exam will be considered for the final selection.

    Mal Practices:

    The candidates are strictly prohibited from the usage of mal practices in the exam hall. The candidates are prohibited from carrying certain things like

    • Calculators
    • Mobile Phones
    • Note Books
    • Watches
    • Hand notes

    If caught with any of these things the candidates will be disqualified and will not be able to be a multi task staff.

    Also, the candidates should make sure that they carry their Admit card, Aadhar Card and pan card which are used for identification, inside the exam hall without fail.

    Also read, SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 Result 2019.

    Read Next

    SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Check here for Expected cut-off and other Essential Information of SSC CPO Paper 1
    SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20, Staff Selection Commission released Expected cut-off. candidates can check here other Essential Information of SSC CPO Paper 1
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC GD Constable 2018 Revised Vacancy Details on ssc.nic.in
    SSC GD Constable 2018: Candidates can find the Revised Vacancy Details on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Details here
    SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details: Candidates can check the notification released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Check
    SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST Result 2019, Staff Selection Commission Declared Result for GD Constable PET/PST Exam. Candidates can check from official website ssc.nic.in
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  4 hours ago
    OSSC Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2019 Out on ossc.gov.in for the post of Senior Economic Investigator, Check here for more details
    OSSC Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announcing Computer Skill Test Date for the post of Senior Economic Investigator. Candidates can check more details on ossc.gov.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  17 minutes ago