IIM Indore Summer Placements 2019: Highest Stipend Offered is Rs. 4 Lakh, Details on iimidr.ac.in

IIM Indore Summer Placements 2019

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has strongly completed its summer internship placement process for the class of 2021. More than 160 recruiters, including Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Deutsche Bank, Ernst & Young, Goldman Sachs, Google, JP Morgan Chase, and PwC, participated in the placement process this year.

The normal stipend offered to the students grew to Rs. 1.68 lakh for two months and the highest pay offered at IIM Indore this year was Rs. 4 lakhs. The average stipend offered to top 100 of the batch stood at Rs. 2.86 lakh and for the top 200 at Rs. 2.51 lakh, respectively.

IIM Indore testified participation from 39 first-time recruiters such as Adani Group, Capgemini ELITE, Diageo, GEP Consulting, Microsoft, Reckitt Benckiser, Salesforce, Walmart Labs and Xiaomi who offered coveted profiles across multiple domains.

IIM Indore has the most influential batch strength (589 students) across all IIMs, according to an official statement from the Institute. The official website to get more details is https://www.iimidr.ac.in/.

The gender diversity at IIM Indore is the best amongst its peers at 44%, with 258 female participants who have received on an average, 24% higher stipend than the male participants in the summer internship placements, the release said.

During the prior year, IIM Indore reached 5th in the NIRF rankings as well as achieving double accreditation status from both AMBA and AACSB.

IIM Indore also had an extraordinary debut on the FT Rankings, ranked at 81, and was also placed in the 101+ bracket in its maiden QS MBA Ranking 2020.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director IIM Indore said “I am delighted by the faith the recruiters have shown yet again in our students. Placing the largest number of students across all IIMs for the summers is a big task,”.

For more details, candidates check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

Also read, IIM Indore Introducing New Trainning Programme.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PX4U_gZA1so?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IIM Indore Summer Placements 2019: Highest Stipend Offered is Rs. 4 Lakh, Details on iimidr.ac.in was last modified:

Read More