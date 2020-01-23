CMAT Exam Centres 2020: Find the list of CMAT Center Cities with Code
CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is an annual exam to shortlist candidates for the graduate management programs of all AICTE approved institutes.
NTA will conduct the CMAT 2020 on 28th January 2020 across 109 cities in India. All candidates will have to report at the test venue mentioned on the CMAT 2020 admit card.
Find out the complete list of cities where the CMAT exam will be held for 2020 here.
Can I change my CMAT exam centre after the publication of admit card?
No, the NTA doesn’t entertain any change in the exam venue from the candidate’s side. All applicants must select the four cities for the exam centre while filling out the application form.
However, the selected centres by an applicant are subject to change depending upon the logistic and administrative scenario of the city.
CMAT 2020 Exam Cities
As per the official notification of CMAT 2020, the exam will be held in the following cities given that there are sufficient applicants from each city.
|State
|City
|City Code
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Port Blair
|AN01
|Andhra Pradesh
|Guntur
Kurnool
Nellore
Rajahmundry
Tirupathi
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
|AP07
AP10
AP11
AP13
AP16
AP17
AP18
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar/Naharlagun
|AL01
|Assam
|Dibrugarh
Guwahati
|AM01
AM02
|Bihar
|Muzaffarpur
Patna
|BR06
BR07
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh/ Mohali
|CH01
|Chattisgarh
|Bhilai/Durg
Raipur
|CG01
CG03
|Delhi
|Delhi/ New Delhi
|DL01
|Goa
|Panaji/ Madgaon
|GO01
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar
Anand
Bhavnagar
Mehsana
Rajkot
Surat
Vadodara
|GJ01
GJ02
GJ03
GJ08
GJ10
GJ11
GJ12
|Haryana
|Ambala
Faridabad
Gurugram
Hissar
|HR01
HR03
HR04
HR05
|Himachal Pradesh
|Bilaspur
Hamirpur
Shimla
Solan
|HP01
HP03
HP06
HP07
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jammu
Srinagar
|JK02
JK04
|Jharkhand
|Dhanbad
Jamshedpur
Ranchi
|JH02
JH03
JH04
|Karnataka
|Belagavi
Bengaluru
Gulbarga
Hubli
Mangalore
Mysore
Udupi/ Manipal
|KK02
KK04
KK08
KK10
KK12
KK14
KK17
|Kerala
|Ernakulam/ Angamaly/ Muvattupuzha
Kottayam
Kozhikode
Thiruvananthapuram
Thrissur
|KL04
KL11
KL12
KL17
KL18
|Ladakh
|Leh
|LL01
|Lakshadweep
|Kavaratti
|LD01
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal
Gwalior
Indore
Jabalpur
Sagar
|MP03
MP06
MP07
MP08
MP12
|Maharashtra
|Ahmednagar
Amravati
Aurangabad
Dhule
Kolhapur
Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai
Nagpur
Nanded
Nashik
Pune
Solapur
Thane
|MR01
MR03
MR04
MR10
MR14
MR16
MR17
MR18
MR19
MR22
MR27
MR28
|Manipur
|Imphal
|MN01
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|MG01
|Mizoram
|Aizawl
|MZ01
|Nagaland
|Dimapur
Kohima
|NL01
NL02
|Odisha
|Berhampur-Ganjam
Bhubaneshwar
Sambalpur
|OR03
OR04
OR09
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|PO01
|Punjab
|Amritsar
Bhatinda
Ludhiana
|PB01
PB02
PB05
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Sikar
Udaipur
|RJ06
RJ07
RJ08
RJ09
RJ11
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Tiruchirapalli
Tirunelveli
|TN01
TN02
TN08
TN14
TN15
|Tripura
|Agartala
|TA01
|Telangana
|Hyderabad/ Secunderabad
Karimnagar
Warangal
|TL01
TL02
TL07
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
Allahabad/ Prayagraj
Bareilly
Ghaziabad
Gorakhpur
Noida/ Greater Noida
Kanpur
Lucknow
Meerut
Varanasi
|UP01
UP03
UP04
UP07
UP08
UP09
UP11
UP12
UP14
UP18
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun
Roorkee
|UK01
UK06
|West Bengal
|Kolkata
Siliguri
|WB10
WB11