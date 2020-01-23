CMAT Exam Centres 2020: Find the list of CMAT Center Cities with Code

HomeMBACMAT 2020 Articles
    CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is an annual exam to shortlist candidates for the graduate management programs of all AICTE approved institutes.

    NTA will conduct the CMAT 2020 on 28th January 2020 across 109 cities in India. All candidates will have to report at the test venue mentioned on the CMAT 2020 admit card.

    Find out the complete list of cities where the CMAT exam will be held for 2020 here.

    Can I change my CMAT exam centre after the publication of admit card?

    No, the NTA doesn’t entertain any change in the exam venue from the candidate’s side. All applicants must select the four cities for the exam centre while filling out the application form.

    However, the selected centres by an applicant are subject to change depending upon the logistic and administrative scenario of the city.

    CMAT 2020 Exam Cities

    As per the official notification of CMAT 2020, the exam will be held in the following cities given that there are sufficient applicants from each city.

    State City City Code
    Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair AN01
    Andhra Pradesh Guntur

    Kurnool

    Nellore

    Rajahmundry

    Tirupathi

    Vijayawada

    Visakhapatnam

    		 AP07

    AP10

    AP11

    AP13

    AP16

    AP17

    AP18
    Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar/Naharlagun AL01
    Assam Dibrugarh

    Guwahati

    		 AM01

    AM02
    Bihar Muzaffarpur

    Patna

    		 BR06

    BR07
    Chandigarh Chandigarh/ Mohali CH01
    Chattisgarh Bhilai/Durg

    Raipur

    		 CG01

    CG03
    Delhi Delhi/ New Delhi DL01
    Goa Panaji/ Madgaon GO01
    Gujarat Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar

    Anand

    Bhavnagar

    Mehsana

    Rajkot

    Surat

    Vadodara

    		 GJ01

    GJ02

    GJ03

    GJ08

    GJ10

    GJ11

    GJ12
    Haryana Ambala

    Faridabad

    Gurugram

    Hissar

    		 HR01

    HR03

    HR04

    HR05
    Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur

    Hamirpur

    Shimla

    Solan

    		 HP01

    HP03

    HP06

    HP07
    Jammu and Kashmir Jammu

    Srinagar

    		 JK02

    JK04
    Jharkhand Dhanbad

    Jamshedpur

    Ranchi

    		 JH02

    JH03

    JH04
    Karnataka Belagavi

    Bengaluru

    Gulbarga

    Hubli

    Mangalore

    Mysore

    Udupi/ Manipal

    		 KK02

    KK04

    KK08

    KK10

    KK12

    KK14

    KK17
    Kerala Ernakulam/ Angamaly/ Muvattupuzha

    Kottayam

    Kozhikode

    Thiruvananthapuram

    Thrissur

    		 KL04

     

    KL11

    KL12

    KL17

    KL18
    Ladakh Leh LL01
    Lakshadweep Kavaratti LD01
    Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

    Gwalior

    Indore

    Jabalpur

    Sagar

    		 MP03

    MP06

    MP07

    MP08

    MP12
    Maharashtra Ahmednagar

    Amravati

    Aurangabad

    Dhule

    Kolhapur

    Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai

    Nagpur

    Nanded

    Nashik

    Pune

    Solapur

    Thane

    		 MR01

    MR03

    MR04

    MR10

    MR14

    MR16

    MR17

    MR18

    MR19

    MR22

    MR27

    MR28
    Manipur Imphal MN01
    Meghalaya Shillong MG01
    Mizoram Aizawl MZ01
    Nagaland Dimapur

    Kohima

    		 NL01

    NL02
    Odisha Berhampur-Ganjam

    Bhubaneshwar

    Sambalpur

    		 OR03

    OR04

    OR09
    Puducherry Puducherry PO01
    Punjab Amritsar

    Bhatinda

    Ludhiana

    		 PB01

    PB02

    PB05
    Rajasthan Jaipur

    Jodhpur

    Kota

    Sikar

    Udaipur

    		 RJ06

    RJ07

    RJ08

    RJ09

    RJ11
    Tamil Nadu Chennai

    Coimbatore

    Madurai

    Tiruchirapalli

    Tirunelveli

    		 TN01

    TN02

    TN08

    TN14

    TN15
    Tripura Agartala TA01
    Telangana Hyderabad/ Secunderabad

    Karimnagar

    Warangal

    		 TL01

    TL02

    TL07
    Uttar Pradesh Agra

    Allahabad/ Prayagraj

    Bareilly

    Ghaziabad

    Gorakhpur

    Noida/ Greater Noida

    Kanpur

    Lucknow

    Meerut

    Varanasi

    		 UP01

    UP03

    UP04

    UP07

    UP08

    UP09

    UP11

    UP12

    UP14

    UP18
    Uttarakhand Dehradun

    Roorkee

    		 UK01

    UK06
    West Bengal Kolkata

    Siliguri

    		 WB10

    WB11

