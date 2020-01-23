CMAT Exam Centres 2020: Find the list of CMAT Center Cities with Code

CMAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is an annual exam to shortlist candidates for the graduate management programs of all AICTE approved institutes.

NTA will conduct the CMAT 2020 on 28th January 2020 across 109 cities in India. All candidates will have to report at the test venue mentioned on the CMAT 2020 admit card.

Find out the complete list of cities where the CMAT exam will be held for 2020 here.

Can I change my CMAT exam centre after the publication of admit card?

No, the NTA doesn’t entertain any change in the exam venue from the candidate’s side. All applicants must select the four cities for the exam centre while filling out the application form.

However, the selected centres by an applicant are subject to change depending upon the logistic and administrative scenario of the city.

CMAT 2020 Exam Cities

As per the official notification of CMAT 2020, the exam will be held in the following cities given that there are sufficient applicants from each city.

State City City Code Andaman and Nicobar Islands Port Blair AN01 Andhra Pradesh Guntur Kurnool Nellore Rajahmundry Tirupathi Vijayawada Visakhapatnam AP07 AP10 AP11 AP13 AP16 AP17 AP18 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar/Naharlagun AL01 Assam Dibrugarh Guwahati AM01 AM02 Bihar Muzaffarpur Patna BR06 BR07 Chandigarh Chandigarh/ Mohali CH01 Chattisgarh Bhilai/Durg Raipur CG01 CG03 Delhi Delhi/ New Delhi DL01 Goa Panaji/ Madgaon GO01 Gujarat Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar Anand Bhavnagar Mehsana Rajkot Surat Vadodara GJ01 GJ02 GJ03 GJ08 GJ10 GJ11 GJ12 Haryana Ambala Faridabad Gurugram Hissar HR01 HR03 HR04 HR05 Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur Hamirpur Shimla Solan HP01 HP03 HP06 HP07 Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Srinagar JK02 JK04 Jharkhand Dhanbad Jamshedpur Ranchi JH02 JH03 JH04 Karnataka Belagavi Bengaluru Gulbarga Hubli Mangalore Mysore Udupi/ Manipal KK02 KK04 KK08 KK10 KK12 KK14 KK17 Kerala Ernakulam/ Angamaly/ Muvattupuzha Kottayam Kozhikode Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur KL04 KL11 KL12 KL17 KL18 Ladakh Leh LL01 Lakshadweep Kavaratti LD01 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Gwalior Indore Jabalpur Sagar MP03 MP06 MP07 MP08 MP12 Maharashtra Ahmednagar Amravati Aurangabad Dhule Kolhapur Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai Nagpur Nanded Nashik Pune Solapur Thane MR01 MR03 MR04 MR10 MR14 MR16 MR17 MR18 MR19 MR22 MR27 MR28 Manipur Imphal MN01 Meghalaya Shillong MG01 Mizoram Aizawl MZ01 Nagaland Dimapur Kohima NL01 NL02 Odisha Berhampur-Ganjam Bhubaneshwar Sambalpur OR03 OR04 OR09 Puducherry Puducherry PO01 Punjab Amritsar Bhatinda Ludhiana PB01 PB02 PB05 Rajasthan Jaipur Jodhpur Kota Sikar Udaipur RJ06 RJ07 RJ08 RJ09 RJ11 Tamil Nadu Chennai Coimbatore Madurai Tiruchirapalli Tirunelveli TN01 TN02 TN08 TN14 TN15 Tripura Agartala TA01 Telangana Hyderabad/ Secunderabad Karimnagar Warangal TL01 TL02 TL07 Uttar Pradesh Agra Allahabad/ Prayagraj Bareilly Ghaziabad Gorakhpur Noida/ Greater Noida Kanpur Lucknow Meerut Varanasi UP01 UP03 UP04 UP07 UP08 UP09 UP11 UP12 UP14 UP18 Uttarakhand Dehradun Roorkee UK01 UK06 West Bengal Kolkata Siliguri WB10 WB11