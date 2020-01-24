CMAT 2020: Check Age Limit and Attempt Limits here

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is an annual graduate management entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency or NTA.

It is a popular exam with more than 60,000 to 80,000 candidates appearing for it every year. While applying for an exam like CMAT, applicants often wonder about the number of attempts and the maximum age limit for appearing in the exam.

Questions like “What is the minimum/maximum age limit for CMAT?” and “How many times can we take the CMAT?” are some of the most trending queries of CMAT applicants. This article will clear all the doubts related to age and attempt limits of all CMAT candidates.

Find out all about the Age limit and Attempt limit of CMAT below.

Is there any minimum age limit for CMAT?

There is no minimum age limit for the CMAT. Candidates or aspirants meeting the minimum eligibility criteria are eligible to appear for CMAT.

What is the maximum age limit for CMAT?

As of CMAT 2020, there is no maximum age limit to apply and appear for the CMAT. Again, everyone meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria can give the CMAT.

How many times can we take the CMAT in a year?

A candidate can appear for CMAT only once a year. The CMAT is usually held in January.

How many times can I attempt the CMAT?

Since there is no minimum and maximum age limit, an aspirant can appear for CMAT innumerable times.

What is the eligibility criteria for CMAT?

As of 2020, the following are the minimum eligibility criteria to appear for CMAT.

An applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Any applicant appearing for his/her final year of graduation(10+2+3) can apply. The candidate’s result will be announced before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2020-21

All applicants must be a citizen of India.

CMAT 2020 Highlights

NTA will conduct the CMAT 2020 on 28th January 2020 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. CMAT 2020 will be conducted in one shift.

The exam will be conducted in 109 cities across India.

More than 1000 AICTE approved management institutes will accept the CMAT 2020 score.

NTA will release the answer key for CMAT 2020 soon after the exam.

The NTA will announce the results of CMAT 2020 by 7th February 2020.

