    • Indian Airforce Recruitment 2020: Notification out for Group Group X and Y Posts, Check Important Dates and Vacancies Detail

    Indian Airforce Recruitment 2020, Indian Airforce released notification for Group Group X and Y Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website airmenselection.cdac.in

    Indian Air Force (IAF) is regarded as one of the most respected defence establishments in the country. Thrust with the duty to protect the country and its airspace, Indian Air Force has its bases established all over India.

    In order to perform its duties smoothly, the IAF recruits suitable candidates for the various vacancies available across the country.

    For the purpose of selecting the most appropriate candidates, IAF conducts various recruitment drives periodically. There is an important piece of information for the candidates interested in pursuing a career with the Indian Air Force.

    The Indian Air Force has issued a notification on 11th December 2019 on its official i.e. IAF X,Y Group Recruitment 2020 website inviting applications from interested candidates for the vacancies available.

    The online application process for IAF X,Y Group Recruitment 2020 will start on 2nd January 2020. Interested candidates must log-on to the official website of IAF X,Y Group Recruitment 2020 i.e. www.airmenselection.cdac.in. Alternatively, the candidates can also apply at www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

    Only unmarried male candidates who are either Indian citizens or Nepal citizens are eligible to apply for the advertised vacancies. The last date for completion of the online application for the candidates is 20th January 2020.

    The online application portal will not accept any applications after the cut-off date. Therefore, the candidates must not delay their registrations till the last date and instead should complete their applications as soon as the registration window opens.

    Only those candidates who are able to complete the online application process successfully will be able to download their admit cards for IAF X,Y Group Exam 2020 in the month of March 2020.

    It is mandatory for the candidates to bring a printout of their to admit cards on the day of the examination as otherwise, they will not be able to appear for the same.

    The examination would be conducted across various centres in the country between 19th March 2020 to 23rd March 2020. The results for the examination will be notified at a later date, post which the selected candidates must appear for the second stage of the selection process.

    IAF X,Y Group Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

    Event Date
    Publication of the Notification 11th December 2019
    Online Application Starts 02nd January 2020
    Online Application Ends 20th January 2020
    Admit Card released for IAF X,Y Group Exam 2020 March 2020
    IAF X,Y Group Exam 2020 19th March 2020 to 23rd March 2020
    Result declared for IAF X,Y Group Recruitment 2020 To be announced

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –  Indian Airforce Recruitment 2020

    Question: On which website can I apply for these vacancies?

    Answer: Interested candidates must log-on to the official website of IAF X,Y Group Recruitment 2020 i.e. www.airmenselection.cdac.in. Alternatively, the candidates can also apply at www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in

    Question: What is the application fee payable for the exam?

    Answer: Examination fee payable by candidates from different categories is the same i.e. Rs. 250 which can be paid online or through challan.

    Question: Can female candidates apply for these vacancies?

    Answer: Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

    Question: On which dates will the Phase-1 exam be conducted?

    Answer: The exam will be conducted between 19th March 2020 to 23rd March 2020 at various centres in the country.

