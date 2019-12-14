Jamia Milia Islamia University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Research Assistant Post before 23rd December, Steps How to Apply

Jamia Milia Islamia University is one of the most reputed universities of India and has the status of a Central University under the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Indian Government. In order to offer the best education to its students, Jamia Milia Islamia University organises recruitment campaigns periodically.

With an excellent career and job security on offer, several candidates vying for the advertised jobs. There is an important update for the candidates aspiring to start a career with the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

As per the latest notification published by the Jamia Milia Islamia University on 12th December 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the vacancy available with the Department of Social Work, Jamia Milia Islamia University.

The applications have been invited for the post of Research Assistant who will be recruited on a temporary basis for a period of 6 months. The duration of the appointment can be extended based on the performance of the candidate.

The last date for receipt of the completed application form is 23rd December 2019. Therefore the candidates must send their applications and relevant documents as soon as possible through registered post or through speed post.

No postal delays would be considered under any circumstances. So, the candidates must not wait till the last day to submit their applications, and under no circumstances, any applications will be accepted after the cut-off date.

How to apply for JMI Recruitment 2019

Candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancy must do so via the offline channel, i.e. through the post.

Candidates must download the format of the application from the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia University @ jmicoe.in

Then they must fill all the required details in the specified format correctly and accurately. Candidates must affix their photographs on the application form as well.

Along with the completed application form, candidates need to attach their educational certificates, experience certificates, and other essential documents as required.

All these documents must be placed inside a sealed envelope addressed to the Head of Department of Social Work and should be sent to: –

The Head

Department of Social Work

Gate No. 7

Jamia Milia Islamia University

Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-25

Candidates must ensure that the application reaches Jamia Milia Islamia University before 23rd December 2019.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Jamia Milia Islamia University Recruitment 2019



Question: When is the last date to apply for the JMI Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Candidates must ensure that the application reaches Jamia Milia Islamia University before 23rd December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia University?

Answer: The official website of Jamia Milia Islamia University is jmicoe.in

Question: What is the duration of the employment for the advertised vacancy?

Answer: Research Assistant will be recruited on a temporary basis for a period of 6 months. The duration of the appointment can be extended based on the performance of the candidate.

Question: Can I apply online for this vacancy?

Answer: No, online applications are not supported for JMI Recruitment 2019. Candidates must send their applications through post.

