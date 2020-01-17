BRLPS Assistant and Office Manager Interview Admit Card 2020 Released at jobs.brlps.in, Check How to Download Hall Ticket

Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society had invited applications from candidates for the 3409 vacancies available for the various posts. The closing date for submission of the applications under BRLPS Recruitment 2020 was 15th April 2020.

The exam was conducted by the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society on 22nd August 2019 across multiple centres in the state. Out of the numerous candidates appearing for the exam, 1184 candidates were declared as qualified. Ever since the result has been declared, candidates have been waiting for an announcement regarding the further selection process.

Now, there is an extremely important piece of information for all the candidates who have qualified the CBT exam conducted by the Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society under BRLPS Recruitment 2020.

As per the latest update published on the official website of the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, the admit cards for the skill test to be conducted as a part of the BRLPS Recruitment 2020 have been released.

All the candidates who have qualified the CBT and have been shortlisted must now appear for the skill test the details for which have been mentioned in the admit card.

In order to download the admit card for the interview and the skill test, the candidates must log-on to the official website of Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society @ www.jobs.brlps.in.

The profiles for which the admit card of the skill test and the interview have been released are: –

Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation)

Office Assistant SPMU

Manager (Community Finance)

Manager (HR&A)

Micro-Enterprise and Manager (Micro Finance)

Manager (Livestock)

Manager (Non-Farm)

Manager (IBCB)

Manager Livelihoods (Farm)

Project Associate

Manager (Communication)

Manager (Social Development)

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of their to admit card which should be varied along on the day of the interview and skill test. Additionally, the candidates must also bring a valid ID proof along with all their original documents for verification.

Any candidates appearing for the interview or skill test without the documents or the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the selection process.

FAQs:-

Question: How many candidates have been shortlisted under BRLPS Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 1184 candidates have bee shortlisted for the skill test and the interview.

Question: Which is the official website to download the admit card?

Answer: The official website is www.jobs.brlps.in.

Question: When will the interview and skill test be conducted?

Answer: The details are mentioned in the admit card which has been issued for the candidates.

Question: Do the candidates need to bring any documents on the interview date?

Answer: Yes, the candidates need to bring their original documents and the admit card on the interview date.

<noscript><iframe title="Bihar Board Admit Card 2020 | Matric Admit Card 2020 | 10th Admit Card 2020 | Online Process" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LNK6E69b_jQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More