BRLPS recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 20 CEO, MM and GCCBO Posts at jobs.brlps.in, Steps How to Apply

20 vacancies available for CEO, MM and GCCBO posts under BRLPS recruitment 2020

BRLPS or Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society offers job opening for the year 2020. One can apply online to work under BRLPS as CEO (Chief Executive Officer), MM (Marketing Manager) or GCCBO (Governance and Community Capacity Building Officer).

For each post, there is a different set of education required and an interested candidate has to fulfil the prescribed qualification requirements in order to get the job.

The job location is Bihar, in the city of Patna and there are in all 20 vacancies available here including all the 3 categories. The opening date for online submission for the application under BRLPS recruitment 2020 is 16th January 2020.

The interested candidates can apply online at the official site, i.e. jobs.brlps.in. Though, they are required to make sure that they submit their applications before 31st January as no applications would be accepted after this date.

Also, important dates to remember are 3rd March to 6th March 2020 as there will be group discussions and personal interviews of the selected candidates taking place on these dates. Knowing these dates in advance would help the candidate better as they can prepare beforehand.

BRLPS Recruitment 2020: Required qualifications and experience details

A candidate who wishes to apply for either of the posts mentioned above is expected to have an MBA or postgraduate degree or equivalent diploma in the field of Agribusiness management/ Marketing and Finance/ Rural Management/ Social work and other alike areas.

They should be skilled professionals, dedicated to work and master’s in management so as to bring development in the rural sector.

A minimum of 7 years’ experience is required for the post of CEO. However, if an individual has 4-year experience of working with BRLPS in the value chain and marketing is eligible to apply for this post.

An MM applicant would require at least 5 years of working experience. 3 years of working experience in value chain and marketing with BRLPS makes a person eligible to apply for MM post.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience is required to apply for GCCBO. Though one who has worked with BRLPS under training and capacity building would be given more preference.

They are expected to have excellent communication skills, either it is verbal or written. English and Hindi are the two languages they are expected to be fluent with.

There is no age limit mentioned as such for the post of MM and GCCBO, but there is a maximum age limit of 45 years if a person wishes to apply for the post of CEO.

FAQs:

Question: Which post out of the three has the highest monthly remuneration?

Answer: The post of CEO stands the highest on the grounds of monthly remuneration.

Question: What is the number of vacancies for the post of MM under BRLPS under 2020?

Answer: There are 10 vacancies available for the post of MM for the year 2020.

Question: What is the last day of form submission?

Answer: 31st January 2020 is the last day for submitting online applications.

Question: Which is the official website for online applications?

Answer: The official website is https://jobs.brlps.in/ .

<noscript><iframe title="BRLPS new vacancy 2020 Jeevika vacancy Letest update" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hsI6zFXUDvg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

