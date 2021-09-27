BITSoM Announces Opening of Admissions for the second batch

BITS School of Management, BITSoM, the Mumbai based business school from BITS Pilani has announced dates for the second intake to its two-year full-time residential MBA programme to commence in July 2022. The application process is completely online, and the school has begun accepting applications from 23 September 2021. The last date for submission of applications in this round is 21 November 2021.

The school aspires to build a diverse class, not only in terms of gender but also on academic background, work experience and interests.

It follows a holistic and all-round evaluation of candidates comprising of:

– Standardised Test scores for CAT, GMAT or GRE, any one score is required

– Academic excellence at undergraduate and school level

– Extra-curricular and co-curricular achievements

– Leadership potential and strong written and verbal communication skills

– Work experience is not mandatory, and BITSoM encourages fresh graduates to apply in addition to candidates with work experience

– Personal interviews will be held between November and December 2021 with results being announced in January 2022

Candidates must have a recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian institution or international university or be in the final year.

Announcing the admissions process for the second batch, Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BITSoM said, “Our founding class has received a truly world-class learning experience with our global faculty since the start of the academic session. This is a strong endorsement of the fact that we have the right ingredients to shape our students into high performance and high potential leaders. We now look forward to a bright and diverse group of students to make up the second batch of BITSoMians.”

About BITSoM

BITS School of Management, BITSoM is a new-age global business school under the aegis of BITS Pilani. Located in India’s business capital, Mumbai, BITSoM is inspired by the spirit of excellence and entrepreneurial culture that BITS Pilani has nurtured over five decades. Building on this legacy, BITSoM offers a new age MBA programme with a future-ready curriculum and a transformative experience that will prepare students to be lifelong learners and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. With a faculty hand-picked from among the best business schools across the world, BITSoM is a school for business and life that aims to bring out the best in the next generation of leaders.

Website: www.bitsom.edu.in

