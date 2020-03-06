BITS Pilani MBA Admission Process- Step by Step Guide with Important Dates, Application Fee

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) located in the Pilani area of Rajasthan is recognized by the Indian government as an Institution of Eminence. With already proven excellence in Science and Technological spheres, BITS Pilani is now marching ahead to become one of the best management institutes in the country.

The management department of BITS Pilani offers a 2-year full-time MBA programme to develop the most industry-relevant, contemporary and the general essentials of the management education.

BITS Pilani receives thousands of applications every year for approximately 60 or 70 MBA seats. Like all other topmost B-schools, BITS Pilani follows an elaborate admission process for all courses.

Find the step by step guide to the admission process, important dates for MBA Admission and Application fee below.

MBA Admission Process- A Step by Step Guide

To secure a seat in the MBA programme of BITS Pilani, a candidate must go through the following process.

Step 1: Check the Eligibility Criteria.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to be eligible for admission in BITS Pilani’s MBA programme.

Must hold a B.E. / B.Tech. degree with minimum 60% marks in Engineering disciplines or possess a Master’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks from a recognized college/university.

BITS Pilani students with an integrated First Degree are also eligible to apply.

Final year students of the aforementioned qualifying degree are also eligible to apply.

In addition to the eligibility criteria, the possession of a valid CAT, XAT 2020 or GMAT percentile is a requirement.

Step 2: After checking the Eligibility Criteria, the applicant must visit the official BITS admission page to begin the application process. Official Admission Website-www.bitsadmission.com/mba.

Step 3: BITS Pilani will shortlist applicants for the next stage based on the following parameters.

CAT 2019, XAT 2020 percentiles or GMAT score (as applicable).

Work Experience.

Academic Profile.

Step 4: Applicants will be shortlisted to appear for the second stage of the MBA admission process. It is a mandatory component of the admission. The second stage will consist of the Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. Candidates will be tested for their analytical skills, interpersonal skills, communication skills, leadership skills, writing clarity, ability to handle pressure and work in a team.

Step 5: Appear for the WAT, GD and PI stage.

The second stage of MBA admission will be held in 6 cities in March or April 2020. BITS Pilani will conduct the WAT-GD-PI rounds in Pilani, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The institute will also announce the complete list of WAT-GD-PI centres after 25th February 2020.

Final Merit List

The final merit list will be prepared based on the following factors.

Management entrance test scores (CAT 2019/ XAT/ GMAT)

Work Experience

Academic Profile

WAT, GP, PI performance

Important Dates & Application Fee

Online Application Portal Opens 15th December 2019 Application Deadline 25th February 2020 WAT-GD-PI Shortlist Announcement 10th March 2020 WAT, GD and PI Rounds Third week of March to the First week of April 2020 Admission Offers 10th to 14th April 2020 Application Fee Rs. 3150

BITS Pilani MBA 2020-22 Admissions – PaGaLGuY

Read More