WAT and GD PI Tips | NIBM Pune
Need some tips how to crack the WAT and GD PI process at NIBM Pune ? Here you go –
Written Ability Test
- WAT topics can be abstract or focused on current trends. It tests candidate’s language, articulation and content.
- Here its imperative to pen down your thoughts in precise, content rich manner while adhering to the word limit and drawing on your experiences, knowledge and personal stance as the case may be.
- Read newspapers and closely follow the business news, update yourself with various trends in economy, banking and finance domain.
Group Discussion
- Focus is on the candidate’s communication, leadership skills, etc. Here content rich points and following the decorum shall win you brownie points.
- Update yourself with news and have opinions about the topics put forth to you.
- Ensure participation by putting up relevant points, showing maturity. Build your arguments with facts, figures, and situations. Keep a logical approach throughout the GD.
- Should you find yourself unable to comprehend the topic, wait till you gather sufficient information, and then put forth your views on it.
Personal Interview
- Key here is to give your best while staying calmand composed and do not hesitate in admitting that you don’t know of something if you really don’t
- Focus on your strengths, your knowledge, draw from your experiences to answer a variety of questions that could be thrown at you. Show clarity and sense of maturity in the way you conduct yourself. Have clear idea on your present goals and ambitions and the reason for doing MBA.
- You need to let them know that you are an asset to the institution and why you are the ideal candidate that they shouldn’t miss out on.
To know more about NIBM join, [Official] National Institute of Bank Management [NIBM] PGDM Admission 2020-2022 | PaGaLGuY