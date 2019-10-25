Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 Postponed due to the decision of High Court, Check here for latest Update

The online registrations of the Bihar State Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 have ended long ago and yet there is no update from the Bihar School Examination Board about the release of the admit card for the eligibility test. Candidates are worried as the examination date is close.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2019. Thousands of teaching job aspirants in the state have been eagerly waiting for the update from the Board after the recent decision of the High Court to remove the age limit for the test.

The High Court has taken this decision as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not conducted the STET (State Teachers Eligibility Test) in the past eight years. The aspiring candidates that have been waiting for the eligibility test are now not eligible due to the age limit. The High Court has stated that it is not the candidate’s fault that they are not able to fulfil the age limit set by the Board.

However, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not released any official notification about the same. But if the Board decides to remove the age limit, then all the candidates that were earlier not eligible for the test will now be considered eligible, resulting in reopening of the application process. If this happens, it is evident that the Board cannot immediately release the admit card for the examination until the online application process for the missed out candidates is completed.

Taking this scenario into consideration, it is expected that the examination date is also likely to be postponed as there are only two weeks of time to the earlier mentioned examination date. However, there is no official update from the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) either about re-opening of applications or the postponement of the examination date. But as per the earlier updates, the admit card for the written test will be released online through the official website of the examination: bsebstet2019.in only.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the examination and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) regularly for any updates about the same.

According to the official notification of Bihar State Teachers Eligibility Test 2019, the age limit for the candidates is mentioned below.

Maximum Age Limit

General Candidates: Male and Female – 37 years.

Male and Female – 37 years. BC and OBC Candidates: Male and Female – 40 years.

Male and Female – 40 years. SC and ST Candidates: Male and Female – 42 years.

S.No. Particulars Details 1 Examination Date (Announced Previously) 7th November 2019 2 Examination Date (New) Yet to be announced 3 Official Website www.bsebstet2019.in

Bihar STET 2019: How to download the admit card

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit card online for BSTET 2019 when released by the BSEB.

Step 1: Visit the official website: bsebstet2019.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card STET 2019’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as the Application Number, Date of Birth and click ‘submit.’

Step 4: Your Bihar STET 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout as it is a mandatory document to appear for the examination

