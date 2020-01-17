Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 Released at bsebstet2019.com, Steps How to Download

It is the duty of the Bihar School Examination Board to conduct various recruitment drives periodically for selection of most suitable candidates for the vacancies available with the various government schools in the state. One of the most popular Exams conducted by Bihar School Examination Board is the Bihar STET Exam.

Hundreds of thousands of candidates who wish to start a teaching career with a government school in the state register for the Bihar STET Exam. This year also numerous candidates registered for the Bihar STET Exam 2020 when the registration windows for open.

As the exam for the Bihar STET Exam 2020 is scheduled for 28th January 2020, candidates are now busy with their final preparations. There is now an extremely crucial bit of update for all the candidates who are appearing for the Bihar STET Exam 2020 on 28th January 2020.

As per the official notification published on website of Bihar STET Exam 2020, the admit cards for the exam have now been released. All the candidates who are registered for the Bihar STET Exam 2020 should log-on to the official website @ www.bsebstet2019.com and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

It is mandatory for all candidates to bring print of their Bihar STET Admit card 2020 along with a valid ID Proof on Day of the exam otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for exam.

Along with the Bihar STET Exam 2020, the Physical Education and Health Instructor Exam 2019 will also be conducted on the same day.

Bihar STET Exam 2020: Important information

● Candidates who wish to teach students from Class 9th and 10th have to appear for the Bihar STET Paper 1 2020.

● Candidates who wish to teach students from Class 11th and 12th have to appear for the Bihar STET Paper 2 2020.

● Bihar STET Paper 1 2020. Will be held from 10AM to 12.30 PM, and Bihar STET Paper 2 2020 will be held from 2PM to 4.30 PM.

How to download the admit card?

● Log-on to the official website of Bihar STET Exam 2020 @ www.bsebstet2019.in.

● Now, when the home page of the website loads, you need to locate and click on the link for Bihar STET Admit Card 2019.

● You will be prompted to enter your login credentials to access the admit card. Enter your details correctly and click on the submit button.

● You will now be able to access your Bihar STET Admit Card 2020.

● Download it and save on your computer for future reference.

● Also, take a printout and take it along on the examination day.

<noscript><iframe title="S TET परीक्षा STET ADMIT CARD डाऊनलोड करे जारी हुआ BIHAR SHIKSHAK BAHALI एस टीईटी S TET 2020 परीक्षा" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CUuZ5BKWUlI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More