MHA IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released at recruitmentonline.in/mha13, Check here for Interview Date

The Indian government functions according to different ministries. One of the most important ministries in the Indian government is that of The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This union ministry has multifaceted roles in various areas, from disaster management to border and internal security. In order to carry out its functions properly, the MHA also employs a large number of people.

In October 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced several vacancies for the post of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant. The Ministry has started the recruitment procedure for these posts, and these posts have been designed to be filled in by lengthy procedure. The registration process for these posts was over by 10th November 2018.

As a part of the recruitment process, several stages of examination have also been conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The selection procedure comprises of two tiers of examinations followed by a personal interview which is followed by Character Antecedent Verification process and a medical check-up.

The tier-1 exam was conducted by the ministry on 17th February 2019 which was followed by the release of the results on 28th August 2019.

The second-tier examination was conducted on 29th September 2019. The candidates who have qualified for the second tier of the selection process have to upload their Attestation Form (AF) and Social Security Questionnaires (SSQ) forms.

These candidates will now appear for the third tier of the selection process, which will be a personal interview.

The MHA recently released the admit cards for the candidates who have qualified for the MHA IB Security Assistant Interview. The admit card has been released online, and thus the candidates must download the admit cards at the earliest.

In order to help the candidates to download the admit card easily, a direct link is provided here. Here is how the link can be used to access the admit card –

Step-1 : Click on the direct link for downloading the admit card – Direct link for downloading MHA IB Security Assistant Interview Admit Card

: Click on the direct link for downloading the admit card – Direct link for downloading MHA IB Security Assistant Interview Admit Card Step-2 : As the page opens up, candidates will have to login in with their Registration number and Date of Birth. Fill in the requisite details carefully.

: As the page opens up, candidates will have to login in with their Registration number and Date of Birth. Fill in the requisite details carefully. Step-3 : Click on the Submit option.

: Click on the Submit option. Step-4 : The admit card will open up. Candidates must carefully go through the details in the admit card.

: The admit card will open up. Candidates must carefully go through the details in the admit card. Step-5 : One must also get a printout of the to admit card as it as to be presented on the day of the interview.

The MHA IB Security Assistant Interview will commence on 10th December 2019. Candidates should carry all their necessary documents, and the admit card with them without fail. The interview will comprise of a total of 50 marks.

The Final merit list will be prepared by the Ministry on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in tier-1 and tier-3. This will be followed by two more rounds, as stated above before the final selection is made. A total of 1054 vacancies will be filled by this recruitment drive.

MHA IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released at recruitmentonline.in/mha13, Check here for Interview Date was last modified:

Read More