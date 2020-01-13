Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2020 Released on biharboard.online

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2020

The 10th standard admit card for the upcoming board examinations 2020 has been released by the Bihar School Education Board, BSEB. Candidates applied for this exam must download their admit card from the official website of BSEB.

The Bihar Board exam commences on February 17, 2020. This year the admit card has been released on the Bihar Board official website to avoid any kind of confusion among the students.

Candidates must enter their details like school code, candidate registration and date of birth in order to download their hall ticket. Follow the below mentioned steps or instructions in order to download the admit card for the Bihar Board exam 2020.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the Bihar Board Exam Admit Card 2020 is www.biharboard.online .

Steps to download BSEB Admit Card 2020:

Candidates need to visit the website of Bihar Board as mentioned above.

Click on the “Admit Card Download” link on the home page.

Enter your school code, registration number and your date of birth to login into the account.

Your BSEB Class 10th admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the BSEB Class 10th admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the BSEB 10th admit card for Bihar Board 2020 exam is here, direct download link .

The exam for Class 10th matric examinations of Bihar Board will start on February 17, 2020, and the end on February 24, 2020. A total of 15 lakh students have filled the form for 10th board examination across the state this year among which the ratio of girls appearing is more than the male candidates, i.e, out of 15,27,713 candidates applying 7,81,038 are females.

Also read, BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Bseb 10th-12th Original Admit Card Realeased Now || Bseb 10th-12th Admit Card Download Kaise Kare" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b_FkUGEGoPs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More