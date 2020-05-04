Best CAT Coaching Classes in Bangalore, Check details here

Management studies have become a popular option for students to earn more knowledge and managerial insights into the field they want to excel in. An increasing number of students are aiming to pursue an MBA, and consequently, competition among applicants has also increased.

For admission into MBA and other management programs, several examinations, including Common Admission Test (CAT), Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT), are conducted by the various institutes in India.

Moreover, some international entities also conduct examinations, such as GMAT. The scores of applicants for these exams play a significant role in their admission to these business schools. A higher score increases candidates’ chances of getting into the top-tier schools. Thus, competition for the most prestigious business schools in India is intense.

Many MBA school aspirants seek help from coaching classes to perform well in these exams. India has many such institutes that facilitate students with proper guidance and help to excel in these exams. Therefore, students must take various factors into consideration when finding the right programs that cater to their requirements.

The following list discusses some of the best CAT coaching classes in Bangalore based on various factors, including past performance, faculty with proper training and experience, conducive infrastructure, and fees and course duration.

Test Cracker

Test Cracker was founded in 2013 and offers preparation programs for CAT, GMAT, XAT, and other business school entrance examinations.

Test Cracker is a recognized CAT preparation institute in Bangalore, providing over 400 hours of classroom programs, various mock tests, and rigorous practice sessions.

Contact details: Temple Tree, House No. 335, 1st Cross, 1st Main 7th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore, 560034

IMS

IMS was established in 1977, with a somewhat dedicated focus on management and business school entrance exams.

It offers four programs with varying fees, namely CATapult, SimCAT, SimCAT Plus, and etest series.

Contact details: No 2235, 2nd Floor, 27th cross Rd, 11th main road, Above Kaya Clinic, Vijaya Bank building, 3rd Block, Jayanagar (East)-560011

Career Launcher

Career launcher was founded in 1996 and has more than 250 prep centers in over 100 countries. It offers in-class and online classes, along with independent and combines test series over weekend or weekday batches.

Additionally, Career Launcher provides counseling sessions to enhance the performance of students.

Contact details: Building No.#4/3/1 & 3/2, 3rd Floor, Shubha Shree Mahendra Tower, 11th Main, 3rd Block Jayanagar, Bangalore-560011

Byju’s

Byju’s has established itself as one of the best CAT prep classes with their comprehensive study material, small batch size, and excellent faculty.

They provide prep classes for different exams, including CAT, GMAT, CET, and SNAP.

Contact details: 4/1, 2nd floor, Tower D IBC Knowledge Park, Bannerghatta Main Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560029

Vprov Private Limited

Vprov Private Limited is a reputed institute for the preparation of competitive examinations. It has more than 28 centers across India and 7 centers in Bangalore alone.

The institute offers preparation programs for various examinations, including CAT, MAT, GMAT, and CLAT.

Contact details: #220, Opp: BDA complex,Indira nagar, Bangalore-38.

T.I.M.E.

The Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E.) has been providing excellent coaching services since 1992, with over 240 centers throughout the country.

They offer personalized programs, which allows students to schedule classes as per their convenience.

It offers batches for course durations of 5–12 months and 12–15 months.

Contact details: 2nd Floor, Sai Plaza, 7th Cross Road, Next to ICICI Bank, BTM Second stage, Bengaluru-560076

