Best CAT Coaching Classes in Delhi, Check Details here

After graduation, students are generally confused regarding their future plans. Between jobs and a master’s degree, most students tend to choose jobs. Some students prefer master’s studies and opt for an MBA degree, which has been the most prevalent degree among students.

With the high demand and competition, getting into the most prestigious colleges has been increasingly difficult. Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP), Common Admission Test(CAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)are some examinations that are conducted by institutes for entrance into the colleges.

The scores of applicants for these exams are highly crucial for admission into these business schools in India. A higher score will most likely get you into a better school. Competition among students for the most prestigious business schools in India is extremely high, and thus, many MBA school aspirants seek the help of coaching classes to succeed in these exams.

Many of these entrance exam institutes exhibit great performance in getting students into the best schools. However, students must find the right match for themselves that caters to their requirements.

The following list of some of the best CAT coaching classes in Delhi considers different factors, such as faculty with proper training and experience, previous performance, conducive infrastructure, and fees and course duration.

Alchemist Institute

Alchemist Institute was founded in 2002 and had been helping CAT aspirants achieve their dream of getting into the best business schools in India.

They offer to coach for CAT with a focus on fundamentals and critical thinking. Their faculty comprises graduates from prestigious IITs and IIMs in India.

The program fee varies from INR 60,000–65,000.

Contact details: A-25/4, Middle Cir, Block A, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001.

Ankganit

Ankganit has been guiding students in CAT preparation since 2013.

The institute offers the most personalized classes and 24*7 support for students, with faculties who are graduates from IIMs and other prestigious business schools.

The program fee varies from INR 40,000–50,000.

Contact details: Block A 25/7, Ground Floor, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001

T.I.M.E.

The Triumphant Institute of Management Education has been providing excellent coaching services since 1992 with over 240 centers throughout the country.

They offer personalized programs which allow students to schedule classes as per their convenience.

It offers batches for course duration of 5 to 12 months and 12 to 15 months.

The program fee varies from INR 60,000–70,000.

Contact details: 1 6/90, Connaught Cir, near Madras Coffee, Block P, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001

Career Launcher

Career launcher was founded in 1996 and had more than 250 prep centers in over 100 countries. It offers in-class and online classes, along with independent and combines test series over the weekend or weekday batches.

Additionally, Career Launcher provides counseling sessions to enhance the performance of students.

The program fee varies from INR 61,000–65,000.

Contact details: A-18, First Floor, A-18, Middle Cir, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001

Mindworkzz

Mindworkzz is one of the most renowned CAT preparation institutes in Delhi, which since its inception has successfully helped more than 10,000 students to gain admission into IIMs.

The institute offers learning opportunities with excellent faculty and facilities.

The program fee is around INR 25,000 for online classes and INR 67,000 for classroom-based classes.

Contact details: Mindworkzz, A 25/2, Middle Cir, opposite Bercos Restaurant, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More