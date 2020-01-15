ITI Limited Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 129 Contract Engineer Posts at itiltd-india.com, Check here for Eligibility Criteria

ITI Limited is looking for ambitious candidates to hire for the post of Contract Engineer. There are almost 129 posts vacant in ITI limited candidates can check the details on the official website which is www.itiltd-india.com. The application process begins from 15th January 2020 and the last date to submit the application form is 30th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates who are interested in ITI limited vacancy for 129 posts for the Contract Engineer positions can check below the zone wise breakup for vacancy:-

Zone Posts North 53 West 35 East 32 South 9 Total 129

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by ITI limited and they are as follows:-

The age limit for the candidate is specified as 28 years and there is age relaxation as per the government norms for the reserved category candidates. It is mandatory for the candidates to have engineering degree in the relevant subject with an aggregate of 65% marks are eligible for the post. The minimum marks for the reserved category candidates is 63% marks in engineering degree.

Candidates should visit the official link for more details and other terms and conditions specified by ITI Limited. The application form will be accepted through online mode only through the official website. www.itiltd-india.com.

Candidates who will be selected will receive the remuneration of Rs 18000/- per month for the first year and Rs 19000/- per month for the second year and Rs 20000/- per month for the third year of the contract. It should be noted that the contract may be extended on the need base and salary will be increased accordingly.

There are other benefits and perks along with the salary which are PPF, Medical Facility, Company’s residential quarters which will be subject to availability and 12 days of casual leave as per company’s rule.

