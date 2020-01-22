HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff Posts on becil.com

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    BECIL Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff Posts on becil.com.

    Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has welcomed application for enrollment to the post of Data Entry Operator (Clerical), MTS (Semi-talented), Gardner/Mali (Unskilled), Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) and Driver (Skilled) in the office of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu. Qualified and interested applicants must apply for the posts through mentioned format at the latest 31 January 2020.

    Vacancy Details:

    Data Entry Operator (Clerical) 3 Posts
    MTS (Semi-skilled) 5 Posts
    Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) 1 Post
    Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled) 1 Post
    Driver (Skilled) 2 Posts

    Job Highlights:

    Notification BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, MTS, Housekeeping Staff and Other Posts
    Last Date of Application Submission Jan 31, 2020
    Official URL www.becil.com
    City Jammu
    State Jammu and Kashmir
    Country India
    Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate, Other Qualifications, Secondary

    Pay Scale:

    Data Entry Operator ·         (Clerical- 12th standard)- Rs.17,316

    ·         (Graduate)- Rs.19,058
    MTS (Semi skilled)  Rs.17,316
    Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) Rs.15,678
    Supervisor for Housekeeping (Skilled)  Rs.19,058 per month
    Driver (Skilled)  19,058 per month

    Educational Qualification:

    • For Data Entry Operator (Clerical) –Any graduate OR 12th standard from a recognized Board
    • For MTS (Semi-skilled) – 10th standard cleared.
    • For Gardner/Mali (Unskilled) – 5th standard cleared or at least 03 years of work experience
    • For Housekeeping Supervisor (Skilled) –Sanitary Inspection Diploma
    • For Driver (Skilled) – At least 8th standard passed with valid driving License and 3 years of Heavy vehicle driving experience.

    Application Fee:

    UR and OBC candidates Rs. 500/
    SC/ST/PH candidates Rs. 250/

     How to Apply?

    • Candidates may get application format from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida – 201307).
    • It is also available at becil.com.
    • Applicants can send their application alongside self- attested photocopies of experience testaments, degree or certificates, two photos, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable enrollment fee ought to be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) to reach office at the very latest 31 January 2020.

