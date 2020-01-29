UPPSC Unani Medical Officer 2020 Answer Key Out on uppsc.up.nic.in, Objection to be Raised by 3rd Feb

UPPSC Unani Medical Officer 2020 Answer Key

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has discharged the Answer Key for the posts of Unani Medical Officer on its official site. Every single such applicant who has shown up in the Unani Medical Officer test can check their answer key from the official site of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in.

Job Highlights:

Organizing body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Unani Medical Officer Total Vacancies 48 Posts Test Date 22nd January 2020 Answer Key Date 28th January 2020 Selection Process Screening Test, Interview Job Location Uttar Pradesh

The Unani Medical Officer Screening Exam 2016 was organized on 22 January 2020 in the state. Commission has discharged the Answer Key for all the four sets of papers, that is, A, B, C, D including General Studies and Unani Subjects on its official site. The Answer Key will be accessible on the official site till 02 February 2020.

Competitors can check their Answer Key and mention queries and objections concerning the Answer Key, if any till 03 February 2020 to the Commission Office. You can present your protests in the aforesaid structured format by post/by hand with the basic documents required.

Steps to download the result:

Log in to the site of UPPSC i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Find the link in notifications or advertisements section present on the homepage.

Check the link “UNANI MEDICAL OFFICER – S-11/21. Here you will find access to all the four answer sets (A, B, C, and D).

You will get re-directed to a new web page where you will find the pdf file of the solution key.

You can save or download the same for reference purposes.

Applicants are informed to check the official of UPPSC on regular basis for most recent alerts in regards to the Unani medical officer recruitment exam. Also, you can refer to the notification published by the commission for all details related to the recruitment process.

