Be A Part Of An Immersive Learning Experience With GNIOT – Best Engineering College In Greater Noida

One of the top technical and management education institutions is the Greater Noida Institute of Technology (GNIOT). It is considered one of the best engineering colleges in Greater Noida, it was established by the Shri Ram Educational Trust in Noida on a non-profit basis in 2001. With the distinct intention of fostering a comprehensive strategy for advancing engineering and management education. The Trust has had a meteoric ascent, and, as of today, it has developed a network of educational institutions that provide graduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering and management.

AICTE, the Ministry of HRD, the Indian government, and Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, have all authorized GNIOT. The Institute sets itself apart from other schools and Institutes because of its comprehensive approach and exceptional foresight planning in delivering technical and professional education using cutting-edge methods. The fundamental goal of an institute is to produce a group of exceptionally innovative individuals who can contribute to both nation-building efforts and the development of human resources.

B. Tech Courses Offered at GNIOT

B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering)

B.Tech CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning)

B.Tech CSE(Internet of Things)

B.Tech (Information Technology)

B.Tech (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering)

B.Tech (Civil Engineering)

B.Tech (Electrical Engineering)

B.Tech (Lateral Entry- Second Year)

Why Join GNIOT – Btech?

If you choose to study B.tech at the Greater Noida Institute of Technology, you’ve come to the correct spot. B. tech is intended to create a platform for young aspirants to develop into dynamic, lively, inquisitive and highly skilled professionals. Students are also given hands-on instruction to learn how to use various software and hardware in their particular industries.

High Accreditations & Standards



Academic standards are quite high at GNIOT Greater Noida. The institution is connected with the Uttar Pradesh Technical University and provides several engineering, business, and computer science courses. The complex is 50 acres in size and contains cutting-edge amenities. The library includes around 1 lakh books. There are also well-equipped laboratories and workshops. The faculty of GNIOT Greater Noida is highly skilled and experienced. They are committed to providing their pupils with a high-quality education. The high academic standards, cutting-edge facilities, and experienced teachers make it a fantastic choice for students seeking a decent education.



Infrastructure & Facilities

The GNIOT infrastructure is excellent. It has every convenience a student might want for their studies and delivers a fantastic learning environment. The atmosphere is calm, which helps students focus on their studies. Academic buildings, residence facilities, a library, and a restaurant are on site. The campus is equipped with CCTV cameras and 24-hour security service. Academic buildings at GNIOT Greater Noida are well-equipped with modern amenities & air-conditioned classrooms. The library has a large collection of books and journals. There is also a 500-person auditorium on campus. It has all of the amenities and facilities you’ll need for comfortable and enjoyable study sessions.

Placements

The placement cell at GNIOT operates around the year to facilitate contact between companies and graduates, offering numerous chances for students to find jobs with reputable businesses. For placements, countless large corporations come to the school. The students have several options to complete internships at the firms they like.

While the placements are still active, over 470 offers have been made. According to the current data, the highest CTC provided was INR 12 LPA, while the average CTC offered was INR 5 LPA. Wipro, Accenture, Microsoft, Capgemini, Durafloor Concrete Solutions LLP, and others are some of the top employers at GNIOT.

Co-curricular Activities & Affordable Living



GNIOT Greater Noida has a vibrant student culture. You can join a variety of student groups and clubs. This is a fantastic method of building your personality and improving your professional network.



Greater Noida is likewise reasonably priced. Living expenses are cheaper than in many other cities. This makes it an excellent choice for those who wish to conserve money while studying, thereby making GNIOT a fantastic choice to learn & grow into a prominent citizen.

So if you are looking to pursue engineering this then GNIOT should definitely be a part of your preferred college list. For more details on the courses offered other relevant detail, visit – https://www.gniotgroup.edu.in/best-engineering-college-in-up.php

FAQ

1. Who are the top recruiters at GNIOT?

Ans. TCS, HCL, IBM, Lenovo, Tata, Aditya Birla, Oppo, VVDN Technologies, Zaro, KPMG, NIIT Technology, Cognizant, Daffodil Software, India Mart, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Byju’s, Infosys, Vodafone, Librate, Vivo, NTT Data, and many others are among the major employers at GNIOT.

2. What are the B Tech Degree Certificate programs offered at GNIOT?

Ans. GNIOT suggests the following certificate programs:

Embedded System Design

Networking & Security

Certification programs

Sap programs

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management

Java Certification Program

Robotics Certification program

Telecom & Mobile Communication

Business Skills

Cisco Network Academy

Nasscom

Ethical Hacking



3. What is the expected cut-off of UPSEE?

Ans. The qualifying percentage of marks (the cut-off mark) is 25% (20% for applicants who fall under the SC/ST category). Candidates will be called to the counselling phase if they meet the UPSEE Cut-Off criterion.

4. What is the teaching method used at GNIOT?

Ans. The faculty uses a variety of learner-centred teaching methods in addition to the conventional lecture format, including group discussions, quizzes, debates, and more. To enhance the teaching-learning processes, several other audio-visual tools are also employed.

5. How is the placement at GNIOT Institute of Professional Studies?

Ans. Godrej, Jaypee, Bose, HDFC Bank, and other notable employers visited the GNIOT Institute of Professional Studies and hired students there. The maximum compensation available to students is INR 12 LPA. A typical bundle costs INR 5 LPA.

6. Which is the most popular course at the Greater Noida Institute of Technology?

Ans. The most popular courses at the Greater Noida Institute of Technology are B. Tech and MBA.

7. Which entrance exam is required for getting admission to the MBA course at Greater Noida Institute of Technology?

Ans. Candidates must get valid marks on the UPSEE, CAT, MAT, or CAT entrance exams to be considered for MBA admissions at the Greater Noida Institute of Technology.

8. What documents are required for admission to the Greater Noida Institute of Technology?

Ans. Documents required for admission to Greater Noida Institute of Technology:-

10th and 12th mark sheet

UPSEE/CAT/MAT letter

To know more about GNIOT’s engineering courses offered visit: ​​https://www.gniotgroup.edu.in/best-engineering-college-in-up.php

