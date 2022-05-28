Experiential Learning through Six-Month Industry Internship and Blended Learning at IMDR, Pune

The Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) of the Deccan Education Society, founded in 1974, is not only Pune’s first but also its finest business school. IMDR has maintained its legacy of facilitating excellent academic and applied learning over the last 48 years. Their unique learner-centered pedagogy combines traditional classroom teaching with case study sessions, role play, live projects, blended learning, and industry internships to provide its students with the opportunity to become future business leaders through education of organizational processes and applied practice of such knowledge.

IMDR’s Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is a two-year full-time programme that embodies its core values of personal development and the betterment of society. The PGDM programme offers dual specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain & Operations, Business Technology & Systems, International Trade, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship & Start-up Management, thereby allowing its students to customize their journey.

The institute’s dedication to its students is apparent in its excellent placements and collaborative efforts to build student portfolios and CVs. They include a six-month internship as part of their programme and use a blended learning method, giving them an advantage over other schools.

Six-month industry internship at IMDR

Seeing that corporates give preference to those with more experience in the industry along with academic requirements, IMDR has introduced a six-month internship program from the academic year 2021-22, bridging the gap and aiding students in gaining the appropriate experience.

Students are expected to work with company mentors to learn about the workings of an organization and develop the skills to meet the company’s expectations.

The internship, which begins in the second semester of the programme, can be completed in two phases: six months in one company or three months in two different companies. The students’ consistency in performance is judged through monthly reports, company mentor evaluations, final reports, and viva voce.

IMDR’s previous corporate internship affiliations include companies like Amul, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors, to name a few.

The Benefits of Having a Six-Month Industry Internship:

The companies involved have the time to adequately introduce and train the interns to contribute in meaningful ways to projects.



The company mentors would also have the time to gauge the performance of the interns/students and offer them pre-placement opportunities.



The students, who are potential assets to the company, gain work experience and learn how to translate theory into practice.



The students can also gain professional skills, networking skills, personal work ethics, etc.



An internship will help students both in the long term in deciding their career path and in the short term in enhancing their classroom learning.

The students get an opportunity to strengthen their resumes or CVs.

In the post-COVID-19 era, it is also noteworthy that students have the option to work on offline and online internships. With blended learning facilities in place, students can continue their engagement with the internship even after regular coursework resumes.

Blended Learning

IMDR’s Blended Learning model ensures students access both traditional and digital learning methods. Their unique and original Instructional System Design Methodology provides students with academic assistance and tools for self-study. Value-added Programs developed in collaboration with platforms like Coursera, edX, NPTEL and SWAYAM prove particularly advantageous in a set-up like this.

Benefits of IMDR’s Blended Learning System

IMDR’s curriculum is built on the tenets of “learning to learn” and interdisciplinary practice. Through the coming together of traditional and digital learning, these goals can be enhanced and efficiently met. It also ensures an undisturbed and smooth academic journey with various technological platforms available to students.

Online learning, a staple in post-pandemic life, helps students develop IT literacy, learning skills, communication, and critical thinking and also aids them in understanding diverse business cultures.

When assignments, case studies, field studies, and assignments distinct from classroom learning are assigned, students are expected to participate actively. As a result, students have more development opportunities.

Blended learning at IMDR is constructed in a learning-outcome-oriented way and equips students to be industry-ready.



IMDR has consistently kept up with the latest in management pedagogy to ensure that it provides the best for its students and alumni. Their latest developments in their internship programs and blended learning demonstrate the seriousness of their responsibility towards their students and towards society and industry to train future leaders.



FAQs

1. What are the eligibility criteria for the IMDR PGDM programme?

Graduates from any discipline, with or without work experience, are eligible to apply for admission to this programme if they received at least 50% on their graduation exam. Graduate students in their last year are eligible if they fulfill the above criteria at the time of admission.

2. What are the fees for the IMDR PGDM Programme?

The fees for PGDM are Rs 2.5 lakhs per year.

3. What are the entrance exams accepted by IMDR?

Scores from the CAT, MAT, C-MAT, XAT, MH-CET, ATMA, and GMAT are accepted.

4. What is the average package for the last batch?

The average package for the class of 2020-22 stood at INR 5.43 LPA, with 90+ firms attending the campus placement drive. The highest package offered is INR 10 LPA, and the most commonly provided CTC is INR 7.94 LPA. For more details on placement, visit https://www.imdr.edu/article/placement-report.html

The application forms are available on the IMDR’s official website. Click on the link to Apply Now.

To know more about the PGDM programme at IMDR, join: [Official] IMDR, Pune Admissions 2022-2024 Queries

Read More