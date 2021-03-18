Bat for IPL with IIM Rohtak

IIM Rohtak,one of the six new IIMs,is making waves announcing a novel program.

IIM Rohtak offers under-graduate and post-graduate diplomas, integrated programs, fellowship, and executive programs in management.

IIM Rohtak has now launched the Five-Year Integrated Program in Law (IPL). IIM Rohtak is the first IIM to launch the interdisciplinary sphere of management with law. The program aims at providing 12th class passed students with a pathway to jobs in corporate law.

The multifaceted course will give students exposure to comprehensive know-how of business management with elaborate details of law and governance.

This program will provide students the opportunity to engage in legal practice internationally.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak spoke about the avant-garde program in law. He said that IIM Rohtak was exclusive in bringing forth the inventive IPL. The program aims to integrate management and legal education. Successful students will beBBA+LLB qualified graduates. The lawyers graduating from IPL will be well-equipped with the right mix of legal expertise and business acumen.Successful students of the five-year IPL program will graduate with an Integrated Degree of BBA-LLB degree.

What is the duration of the IPL?

The BBA-LLB IPL comprises fifteen terms across the five years.

The IPL pedagogy

IIM Rohtak’s exhaustive curriculum and pedagogy reverberate the core of international law, comparative law, foreign law, and domestic law.

The course will engage students in learning Business Management and Legal Education. The course will cover:

Business Management

International Affairs

Humanities

Public Policy

Foreign Law

Faculty

IIM Rohtak will be enlisting eminent faculty from IIM Rohtak, other reputed institutions in India and abroad, and industry experts. Participants will get exposure to internships, seminars, and other activities during the program.

Program-type

IPL will be a non-residential program at IIM Rohtak’s extension campus in Gurugram.

The extension campus at Gurugram will commence its academic activities from the academic year 2021-22.

Who can apply to enroll in IPL?

Candidates eligible for IPL at IIM Rohtak must satisfy the following criteria:

Minimum 60% marks in 10th and 12 th grades or equivalent examinations. (5% relaxation for reserved categories)

grades or equivalent examinations. (5% relaxation for reserved categories) Less than 20 years of age as of July 31, 2021.

Score from CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)

What is the selection procedure?

Online registration

Applicants must register online to apply for the IPL. Registration for online applications had started on March 16, 2021. Aspirants for IPL must apply before the online registration closes on May 31, 2021.

Shortlisting and online personal interview

IIM Rohtak will call shortlisted applicants for the online personal interviews based on past academics and CLAT 2021 score.

Applicants can look for the personal interviews (PI) call online in the third week of July 2021 (Tentative).

IIM Rohtak will be shortlisting candidates on their academics, general awareness, and communication skills during their personal interviews.

The interviews are likely to take place in the first week of August 2021 (Tentative).

The first batch of IPL will start from September 2021.

Dates to note for IIM Rohtak IPL 2021

Item Date Online application opens 16/03/2021 Online application closes 31/05/2021 CLAT examination 13/06/2021

Item Tentative date Announcement of call for online PI The third week of July 2021 Online personal interview The first week of August 2021 Announcement of selection list The third week of August 2021 Academic session commences The third week of September 2021

IIM Rohtak will offer provisional admission to selected students for IPL 01 – class of 2026 to successful candidates.

