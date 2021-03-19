Learn through Live Projects During Summer Internships at SDA Bocconi

The International Master in Business (IMB) is a specialized master program equivalent to a postgraduate program that is offered in India by the SDA Bocconi Asia Center. SDA Bocconi is an eminent School of Management in Italy and the only Italian institution that has made its place in all of the important international rankings. Since the year 2012, SDA Bocconi Asia Centre located in the economical capital of the country, Mumbai is engaged in delivering Executive Education and Postgraduate programs designed by the SDA Bocconi School of Management.

International Master in Business at SDA Bocconi

The IMB program offered by SDA Bocconi is solely built considering the solid theory, case-study methodology, international experiences and corporate exposure. The important attribute of this program is that the students are fostered to be responsible, reliable, and effective business leaders. The IMB program is spanned over two 11-month modules, which consists of a 4-month specialization semester spent at the Bocconi main campus in Milan, Italy in the second module of the course. This approach enables the students complete their course of specialization while experiencing the international outlook and the multicultural environment vital for building a successful career in a global economy. The students are awarded a Diploma by SDA Bocconi School of Management in Italy on completion of their course.

Career Development Services at SDA Bocconi

A career development service plays a very important role in building up the career path of an individual. Guidance on bagging the right opportunities go a long way for a student’s career aspirations. At SDA Bocconi every student is provided with personal counselling and is trained in the areas of skill development and extra-curricular activities in par with the career they are aiming for. The Career development Services emphasises on pairing the right talent to the right employer, in sense of the skills needed and the shared culture.

A Unique Summer Internship

A hands-on experience is essential for the understanding of any subject learnt. With an aim to enhance the learning experience, the students are actively encouraged to pursue Live projects, during their course of study at SDA Bocconi Asia Centre.

The students have the opportunity to participate and work with their companies during the Live projects. The students on their selection in a Live Project are allowed to work with their respective companies, for a limited number of hours per week and report to their mentors. This experience of working with Live Projects under proper guidance lets the students learn better when they initiate with their full-time summer internship and engage with projects.

Following the COVID 19 crisis, the students were allowed to attend their full time internship virtually for two months considering the norms set by the safety norms set by the government on universities and educational institutions.

Summer Internship Report (Class of 2021)-

The average age of the students was around 24 years. Around 169 students from 19 different Indian States and Union territories participated in the summer internship program with varied academic backgrounds like engineering, commerce/financial management, management and others.

Around 24% of the students received interest from the Consulting/ Advisory sector, while 17% received interest from BFSI, 11% from IT/ITES, 9% from retail, 7% from beverages, 7% from FMCG/FMCD. The other sectors that drew interest were EduTech, E-Commerce, Media/ Advertising and Manufacturing, 4% each. The Operations profiles were within the manufacturing domain and the FMCG/Retail Space; while the consulting profiles were with top consulting firms in the Management Consulting and IT Consulting. HR Projects were received from BFSI, Retail, Power and Energy Sectors. Besides these, several Analytics/Information Systems based assignments and projects were from tech based start-ups.

Students have bagged internships at various industries like FMCG/ FMCD, Conglomerate, BFSI, Fintech, Management Consulting, HR Consulting, Manufacturing, Luxury & Fashion, Retail, E-Commerce, Media & Advertising and Pharmaceuticals.

Students have secured their internships at the following companies: Deloitte Usi, Mitkat Advisory, Stack Finance, Ab Inbev, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd., Sbi Mutual Funds, Aditya Birla Money, Ernst & Young, Netcore Solution, Sula Vineyards, Athena Capital, Future Group, Nivea, Tata Capital, Avail Finance, Grant Thornton, Nourish You (Nutrivative Foods), Tata Communications, Azah, Hdfc Ergo, Piaggio, Crisil & many more.

Final Placements at SDA Bocconi (Batch of 2018-20)

Placements at the right firm/ company is vital in the establishing one’s career. The class of 2020 bagged placements in various sectors like E-Commerce, Retail, Digital marketing, Consulting, IT/TLC, FMCG/FMCD, Manufacturing, Media & Advertising, NGO, Reality & others, Pharma/ Healthcare, HR Consulting, Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence/ Engineering technologies, BFSI/ Investment Banking. The highest salary package offered was 19.8 lakhs PA and the average was 11.8 Lakhs PA.

You can find more information on the internships and placements at SDA Bocconi Asia Center here.

Bocconi’s Global Standing

The Bocconi University hosts five schools, with 8 departments, 10 Research Centres, 14,700 students, 337 crore faculty, over 280 partner schools worldwide, 28 double degree agreements, 120,000 alumni worldwide. It also boasts of being #1 in Europe per prestige in Research.

SDA Bocconi School of Management is a leading institution in management training for over four decades. Promoting managerial culture, knowledge and innovations, this institution helps students grow in their own strengths. SDA Bocconi is among the few who have gained the triple accreditation – EQUIS, AMBA and AACSB, thus placing the institute among the elite Business Schools globally.

Admissions for IMB Round 3 is closing on 20th March 2020. You an apply using CAT, NMAT, GMAT, GRE or the Bocconi Test. To know more about the program, you can click here.

