Average GMAT Submissions for Admission in Online MBA Courses

The GMAT or Graduate Management Admission Test is an essential entrance examination which needs to be cracked by candidates who are seeking admission in an MBA program.

During the times of the global pandemic, top MBA programs have offered different ways to take the entrance test and let students undertake the course through online mode.

The pandemic has proven to be indifferent to candidates enrolling for the online MBA programs by passing the GMAT or GRE exams with an average score.

The fourth annual report published this week by Poets&Quant’s illustrates the various MBA schools along with their ranking. The annual report also mentions the percentage of students who undertook the GMAT entrance test for enrolling themselves in the online MBA programs.

Only a little more than one-third submissions of GMAT were received by 17 of 47 schools. The GRE entranced examination did slightly better with 18 schools providing online MBA programs.

In the year 2019, an average of 50 % of MBA schools out of the 35 best ranked received double-digit GMAT submissions whereas the students taking the GRE test were so less in number that no data has been collected on it.

According to the evident scenario, it can be concluded that the number of students applying for GMAT is increasing while for GRE, the situation is completely opposite. But it would be unfair to draw this conclusion for a long-term basis as the global pandemic is still active.

The average score which was calculated after considering the scores laid down by the 42 business schools accepting GMAT was 649.4. From the 10% students, 17 submissions for the GMAT were received, and the average score calculates was 589.6.

But the number of candidates who submitted their GMAT scores in Baylor was 1.7% while at the UNC School of Business only 7%. CMU Tepper Business school received the highest number of GMAT submissions mounting to 83%.

The report published by Poets&Quant’s also ranks the Indiana Kelley Business School on the top position while CMU Tepper bags the second position and UNC at the fifth position.

The following is the list of top business schools along with their GMAT score and rank:

Name of the Business School Ranking of the Business School Average GMAT Score Average Percentage of Students Reporting GMAT Baylor University (Hankamer) 16 687 1.7% The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Kenan Flagler) 5 677 7.0% Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) 2 671 83.0% Creighton University (Heider) 40 670 4.0% Indiana University (Kelley) 1 650 32.0% Imperial College Business School 39 650 1.4%

Average GRE Submissions for Admission in Online MBA Courses

The percentage of students who submitted their GMAT scores in the 42 business schools which offered MBA was only 18% whereas for the Graduate Record Exam or GRE the average percentage who submitted GRE in 41 schools was 11.6%.

CMU Tepper had an average GRE score of 324 while it also had a greater number of submissions compared to other business schools at an average of 21%. It is one of the 18 schools which had more than 10% GRE submissions.

After CMU Tepper, the Kennesaw State University had the highest GRE score of 322.5 followed by the University Of Cincinnati Lindner College Of Business (320), Indiana Kelley (315), and four schools having the same average GRE score of 314: the University Of Maryland Smith School Of Business, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Lehigh University, and the University Of Washington Foster School Of Business. Washington Foster also received the highest percentage of GRE submissions of 49%.

The top five B-schools according to their GRE score are Indiana Kelley, George Washington University, USC Marshall School of Business, CMU Tepper, and UNC Kenan-Flagler.

The following is the list of top business schools along with their GRE score and rank:

Name of the Business School Rank of the Business School Average GRE Score Average Percentage of Students Reporting GRE Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) 2 324 21.0% Kennesaw State University 45 322.5 1.9% University of Cincinnati (Lindner) 43 320 1.0% Indiana University (Kelley) 1 315 13.0% University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Kenan Flagler) 5 314 4.0% Lehigh University 6 314 16.0% University of Maryland (Smith) 13 314 7.4% University of Washington (Foster) 9 314 49.0%

Average GPA Submissions for Admission in Online MBA Courses

The top business schools according to the average undergraduate GPA are Foisie Business School at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts with 3.54 GPA followed by the University of Michigan-Dearborn (3.46), University of Texas-Dallas Jindal School of Management (3.48), the University of Michigan-Dearborn (3.46), the University of Massachusetts-Lowell Manning School of Business (3.45), and the University Of Arizona Eller College Of Management.

The following is the list of top business schools along with their Undergraduate GPA score and rank:

Name of the Business School Average GPA Rank of the Business School Worcester Polytechnic Institute 3.54 29 University of Texas-Dallas (Jindal) 3.48 18 University of Michigan-Dearborn 3.46 42 University of Massachusetts (Lowell) 3.45 33 University of Arizona (Eller) 3.45 22 Washington State University 3.43 12 Imperial College Business School 3.43 39 University of South Florida (Muma) 3.42 25 Indiana University (Kelley) 3.42 1 University of Washington (Foster) 3.42 9

