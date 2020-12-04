A Celebration of Diversity at IFMR GSB

IFMR GSB is a full-fledged business school under Krea University at Sri City, in Andhra Pradesh, India. In addition to its flagship 2-year full-time residential MBA degree, it also offers a research-focused PhD program and custom Executive MBA programs for corporates.

What makes IFMR different from others?

Immersive Experiential Learning and Forward-looking Curriculum

IFMR GSB is committed to providing premium quality education. The learning at IFMR GSB comes with Krea University’s unique ‘Interwoven Learning’ approach that enriches every student’s intellectual foundation of theory, knowledge, skills and perspectives. The forward-looking curriculum and immersive learning environment prepare students to tackle novel problems through a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach.

Industry-ready Graduates

Internships and industry projects provide IFMR GSB students with a perfect learning ground, honing their skills to apply the concepts and skills woven into the curriculum. In line with Krea’s philosophy, students are trained to be ethically grounded, and highly skilled in integrated reasoning. With these skills, graduates are equipped to become successful leaders -of existing enterprises and the ones they create.

Diverse cohorts, year after year

Each cohort of the IFMR GSB welcomes students from different states, with varied educational backgrounds and a range of professional and personal interests, reflecting the diversity of Indian society. The composition of the faculty also reflects this diversity. Over one-third of our incoming students are women. Two-thirds come fresh from undergraduate degrees while the remainder have up to 3 years of experience.

Just over half of our incoming class are commerce / business graduates, another one-third are engineers.

Faculty Background

IFMR’s faculty comprises some of the finest academic minds drawn from top universities in India and abroad. Here are the credentials of the heads of the different academic areas at IFMR GSB.

Data Science & Information Systems: Amit Das, PhD, University of Minnesota | PGDM, IIM Calcutta | B. Tech, IIT Kharagpur

Economics: Madhuri Saripalle, PhD , University of Connecticut.

Finance: Samir Ranjan, PhD, Purdue University | M.S, Columbia University

Marketing: Sunanda Sangwan, PhD, Rotterdam School of Management | Erasmus University, The Netherlands

Operations: Chandrasekaran N, PhD, IFMR

OB & Human Resources: Vijayalakshmi C, Fellow (MDI-Gurgaon) | PG Dip (Rural Mgmt), IRMA

Strategy: Shobha S Das, PhD, University of Minnesota | PGDM, IIM Calcutta | B. A. (Honours), Delhi University

Placement 2020

Like earlier years, IFMR saw a rise in the number of recruiters from various sectors.

Sector-wise breakup

Some of the key roles that were offered were:

Consulting: Business Analyst, Consultant, Associate Consultants, Solution Lead

Data Science: Risk Analyst, Business Analyst

Finance: Credit Assessment/ Credit Risk Analyst, Team Lead, Valuations Analyst, CRO (Chief Risk Officer) change Management Trainees, Solution Advisor – Risk & Advisory, Deputy Managers, Global Finance, and Business Research Analyst

Operations: Manager – International Vendors & Logistics

Sales: Research Analyst, Analyst Digital, Pre-sales Consultant, Market Research Solution Advisor, Management Executives/Trainees, Relationship Managers, Inside Sales Managers

Some of the major key recruiters include:

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI): Aditya Trading Solution; ANZ; Bajaj Finserv; Bank of America; Barclays; Care Ratings; CITI; Credit Suisse; Crisil; Federal Bank; Fincare; GIC Housing; HDFC Bank; ICICI Prudential Life; IDFC First Bank; JP Morgan Chase; Royal Bank of Scotland; Samunnati; Satya Microfinance; Societe Generale; South Indian Bank; SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.; Standard Chartered Bank

Consulting: Deloitte USI; Ernst & Young; KPMG; TBRC

IT: Accenture; AMS India; Arrka; Care Risk Solution; Genpact; HCL; Infosys; Temenos; Wipro

Energy, FMCG, E-commerce, Media: Double Down; Intellipaat; Neilsen; Philips; Schneider Electric

The diversity of recruiters matches the diversity of the graduating cohort in terms of their skills and career aspirations.

If you value diversity in an MBA program, founded on a solid curriculum and excellent placement prospects, look no further than IFMR GSB.

