Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Apply for 919 GDS Posts on appost.in

Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Assam Postal circle is looking for eligible candidates to hire for the Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. The notification for the recruitment advertisement on 27th January 2020.

Important Dates:

Candidates can note the following important dates released by Assam Postal Circle:

The application process begins from 27th January 2020

The last date to submit the application process is 09th February 2020

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note that Assam Postal Circle has released 919 posts for Gramin Dak Sevak

Eligibility Criteria:

It is important that the candidate should meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Assam Postal Circle. The following is the educational qualification and age limit required for the post:

Candidates should have the 10th Qualification and also should have studied any one language from Assamese, Bengali and Bodo.

Candidates should be between 18 years to 40 years of age. Reserved category candidates will have the age relaxation as per the government rules.

Candidates who have studied the local language of Assam up to class 10th will be eligible to apply.

Interested candidates can visit the official website which is http://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx for the complete recruitment details.

Application Procedure:

Interested candidates can apply for the available post through online from the official website. It is always recommended that the candidates fill the accurate details. It should be filled before 09th February 2020. Candidates can follow the below steps to fill the application form:

Candidates would need to visit the official website and click on apply online option.

It would be necessary to accept the declaration for the changes in the application form.

Candidates would not be allowed to make any changes if the form is submitted.

Candidates would need to pay the fees as applicable through any of the online mode.

Candidates should carefully select the appropriate option in the form.

