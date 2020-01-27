AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Apply Online for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts on vsws.ap.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Candidates can apply online for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts on vsws.ap.gov.in.

    AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020

    Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is looking for candidates to hire for various posts around 16000 vacancies.

    Important Dates:

    Candidates can note the following important dates released by AP Grama Sachivalayam:

    • The online Application process begins from 11th January 2020.
    • The last date to submit the application form is 31st January 2020.
    • The authorities will release the exam date soon.

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates can note the following vacancies released by Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam:

    In the Rural Areas,

    Post Number of Vacancies
    Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) 61
    Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II 246
    ANM/ Multi- Purpose Health Asst (Grade-III) (Only Female) 648
    Animal Husbandry Assistant 6858
    Village Fisheries Assistant 69
    Village Horticulture Assistant 1782
    Village Sericulture Assistant 43
    Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) 536
    Village Surveyor (Grade-III) 1255
    Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant 1122
    Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) 1134
    Welfare and Education Assistant 97

    In the Urban Areas:

    Post Number of Vacancies
    Ward Administrative Secretary 105
    Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) 371
    Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) 513
    Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary 100
    Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) 844
    Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) 213

    Candidates who are interested in working with AP Grama Sachivalayam should visit the official website which is http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://vsws.ap.gov.in/ for the complete recruitment details and applying online.

    Essential Details:

    Candidates should note the following important details as mentioned by AP Grama Sachivalayam:

    • Applicants must be in below 18 years and more than42 years of age.
    • Candidates will be needing to submit the application fees of Rs 200 and examination fees of Rs 200.
    • Reserved category candidates would need to pay only the application fees.
    • Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test and Interview.
    • Candidates who will be selected would be eligible to receive salary in between Rs 5000 to Rs 15000.

    Also read, AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020.

