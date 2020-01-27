AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Apply Online for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts on vsws.ap.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is looking for candidates to hire for various posts around 16000 vacancies.
Important Dates:
Candidates can note the following important dates released by AP Grama Sachivalayam:
- The online Application process begins from 11th January 2020.
- The last date to submit the application form is 31st January 2020.
- The authorities will release the exam date soon.
Vacancy Details:
Candidates can note the following vacancies released by Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam:
In the Rural Areas,
|Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V)
|61
|Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II
|246
|ANM/ Multi- Purpose Health Asst (Grade-III) (Only Female)
|648
|Animal Husbandry Assistant
|6858
|Village Fisheries Assistant
|69
|Village Horticulture Assistant
|1782
|Village Sericulture Assistant
|43
|Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II)
|536
|Village Surveyor (Grade-III)
|1255
|Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant
|1122
|Engineering Assistant (Grade-II)
|1134
|Welfare and Education Assistant
|97
In the Urban Areas:
|Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Ward Administrative Secretary
|105
|Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)
|371
|Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)
|513
|Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary
|100
|Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)
|844
|Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)
|213
Candidates who are interested in working with AP Grama Sachivalayam should visit the official website which is http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://vsws.ap.gov.in/ for the complete recruitment details and applying online.
Essential Details:
Candidates should note the following important details as mentioned by AP Grama Sachivalayam:
- Applicants must be in below 18 years and more than42 years of age.
- Candidates will be needing to submit the application fees of Rs 200 and examination fees of Rs 200.
- Reserved category candidates would need to pay only the application fees.
- Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test and Interview.
- Candidates who will be selected would be eligible to receive salary in between Rs 5000 to Rs 15000.
