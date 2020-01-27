AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Apply Online for 16207 VRO, ANM and Other Posts on vsws.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is looking for candidates to hire for various posts around 16000 vacancies.

Important Dates:

Candidates can note the following important dates released by AP Grama Sachivalayam:

The online Application process begins from 11th January 2020.

The last date to submit the application form is 31st January 2020.

The authorities will release the exam date soon.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following vacancies released by Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam:

In the Rural Areas,

Post Number of Vacancies Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) 61 Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II 246 ANM/ Multi- Purpose Health Asst (Grade-III) (Only Female) 648 Animal Husbandry Assistant 6858 Village Fisheries Assistant 69 Village Horticulture Assistant 1782 Village Sericulture Assistant 43 Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) 536 Village Surveyor (Grade-III) 1255 Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant 1122 Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) 1134 Welfare and Education Assistant 97

In the Urban Areas:

Post Number of Vacancies Ward Administrative Secretary 105 Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) 371 Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) 513 Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary 100 Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) 844 Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) 213

Candidates who are interested in working with AP Grama Sachivalayam should visit the official website which is http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://vsws.ap.gov.in/ for the complete recruitment details and applying online.

Essential Details:

Candidates should note the following important details as mentioned by AP Grama Sachivalayam:

Applicants must be in below 18 years and more than42 years of age.

Candidates will be needing to submit the application fees of Rs 200 and examination fees of Rs 200.

Reserved category candidates would need to pay only the application fees.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test and Interview.

Candidates who will be selected would be eligible to receive salary in between Rs 5000 to Rs 15000.

Also read, AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020.

