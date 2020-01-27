HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • GGSS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts on mgkvk.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    GGSS Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts on mgkvk.in.

    GGSS Recruitment 2020

    Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) has welcomed applications for the posts of Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Grade III. Interested applicants can apply for Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) recruitment 2020 through the endorsed format at the very latest 25 February 2020.

    Significant Details:

    Notification Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) Recruitment 2020 for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts
    Post wise vacancy Subject Matter Specialist: 01 Post

    Stenographer Grade III: 01 Post
    Start Date for Submission of Application 25 January 2020.
    End Date of Application Submission Feb 25, 2020
    Official URL http://www.mgkvk.in/
    City Gorakhpur
    State Uttar Pradesh
    Country India
    Education Qualification Post Graduate, Senior Secondary

    Eligibility Criteria: 

    Educational Qualification:

    Subject Matter Specialist:

    • Applicants must hold a post-graduation degree in Home Science from a listed university.
    • Also, the candidates must have a minimum of 02 years of work involved with Agriculture augmentation programs.

    Stenographer Grade III:

    • Applicants must hold a 12th standard pass certificate or equivalent from a certified Board or University.
    • For a professional effectiveness test, the competitors will be given one dictation test in English or Hindi at 80 w.p.m. for 10 minutes. The applicants who pick to appear for an English test will be required to translate the piece within 50 minutes on the system and the competitors who select to appear for the Hindi test will be required to decipher the piece within 65 minutes on the system.

    Age Limit: 

    • For Subject Matter Specialist: post 35 years.
    • For Stenographer Grade III: 18 years to 27 years.

    Note: Age relaxation entitled to reserved category candidates (SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH) will be as per government norms.

    Pay Scale:

    • For Stenographer Grade-III: Rs. 15600-39100+GP Rs. 5400
    • For Subject Matter Specialist: Rs. 5200-20200+GP Rs. 2400

    Interested aspirants may apply for Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) recruitment 2020 through the aforesaid format in offline mode only at the latest 25 February 2020.

