GGSS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts on mgkvk.in

Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) has welcomed applications for the posts of Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Grade III. Interested applicants can apply for Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) recruitment 2020 through the endorsed format at the very latest 25 February 2020.

Significant Details:

Notification Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) Recruitment 2020 for Subject Matter Specialist and Stenographer Posts
Post wise vacancy Subject Matter Specialist: 01 Post Stenographer Grade III: 01 Post
Start Date for Submission of Application 25 January 2020.
End Date of Application Submission Feb 25, 2020
Official URL http://www.mgkvk.in/
City Gorakhpur State Uttar Pradesh Country India

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Subject Matter Specialist:

Applicants must hold a post-graduation degree in Home Science from a listed university.

Also, the candidates must have a minimum of 02 years of work involved with Agriculture augmentation programs.

Stenographer Grade III:

Applicants must hold a 12th standard pass certificate or equivalent from a certified Board or University.

For a professional effectiveness test, the competitors will be given one dictation test in English or Hindi at 80 w.p.m. for 10 minutes. The applicants who pick to appear for an English test will be required to translate the piece within 50 minutes on the system and the competitors who select to appear for the Hindi test will be required to decipher the piece within 65 minutes on the system.

Age Limit:

For Subject Matter Specialist: post 35 years.

For Stenographer Grade III: 18 years to 27 years.

Note: Age relaxation entitled to reserved category candidates (SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH) will be as per government norms.

Pay Scale:

For Stenographer Grade-III: Rs. 15600-39100+GP Rs. 5400

For Subject Matter Specialist: Rs. 5200-20200+GP Rs. 2400

Interested aspirants may apply for Guru Gorakhnath Seva Sansthan Gorakhpur (GGSS) recruitment 2020 through the aforesaid format in offline mode only at the latest 25 February 2020.

