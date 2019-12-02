India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply Online at appost.in, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

India Post has extended the application process for GDS (Gramik Dak Sevak) recruitment 2019 for Maharashtra Circle until 3rd December 2019. The application process was scheduled to end today i.e. 30th November 2019. The notification can be accessed and the application process can be done for the GDS posts at the official website www.appost.in.

There are about 3650 vacancies to be filled in GDS posts for the Maharashtra Circle which includes the state of Maharashtra and Goa. The online applications are invited from the candidates with a minimum 10th class pass matriculation certificate and the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is 30th November 2019.

Educational qualification:

The candidate applying for this post must have cleared the 10th class with Marathi or Konkani (for Goa Region) and Marathi (Remaining Maharashtra) as one of the subjects.

Age limit:

The candidates applying for the posts will have to possess the age limit of 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection:

The candidates for the GDS 2019 Maharashtra will be selected based on the automatically generated merit list.

Application process:

The online application process consists of 5 stages. Starting with registration and choosing the desired circle and the second step is to fill the application form and the third is uploading the documents. And at last the candidates have to choose the preference and submit the application.

Visit the official website appost.in.

Go through the notification for the region concerned under the notification tab before proceeding.

Click on the stage 1 registration tab and click on the registration link.

Fill the application form.

Make the fee payment and upload the documents.

Take a print out of the GDS Application 2019 for future reference.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include the sale of stamps and stationary, conveyance, and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by the Sub-postmaster/postmaster. The job also includes the work of IPPB (Indian Post Payments Bank).

