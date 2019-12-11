Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2019: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts before 24th December, Steps How to Apply

Army Public School Hisar has released the notification to invite the applications for the PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Candidates who are interested in working with Army Public School Hisar can apply through the prescribed application form before 24th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the number of vacancies released by Army Public School, details can also be checked at the official website which is http://www.apshisar.com/

Posts Number of Vacancies Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 02 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 09 Primary Teacher (PRT) 06

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary that the candidate meets the eligibility criteria which is mentioned below:-

PGT – Post Graduate Teacher – candidate should have Post Graduate in the Subject and B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. CSB Mandatory. or should have Post Graduate in Physical Education with minimum 50% marks CSB Mandatory. TGT – Trained Graduate Teacher – candidate must be Graduate in the Subject and B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in each CSB Mandatory. PRT – Primary Teacher – Candidate must be Graduate with Diploma in Education/B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in each CSB Mandatory. B Tech/BSC in Computer Science or BSC with one year diploma in Computer Science or Graduation in fine art or Graduation with diploma in Art & Craft. Candidate should be below 40 years for fresh applicants and for experienced applicants ESM should be below 57 years. Experienced candidates should have minimum of 5 years of teaching experience in the last 10 years.

It should be noted that the preference will be given to the experienced candidates.

Application procedure

Candidates who are interested in working with Army Public School should send the application form in the prescribed format before 24th December 2019. The application form is available on the official website www.apshisar.com. Candidates would need to take the print out of the form and send it to the school address though the registered post along with the attested copies of required documents.

