Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019: Apply for PGT, TGT Posts before 3rd Jan on ssgopalganj.in
Sainik School, Gopalganj has published the advertisement for the recruitment for the 03 PGT and TGT posts. It is believed to be the golden opportunity for all those who are interested in TGT and PGT posts. Candidate should have the teaching qualification with the relevant experience to apply for Sainik School, Gopalganj openings.
Important Dates
The School released the notification for the vacancies for TGT and PGT posts on 16th December 2019. Candidates would need to submit the application within the 21 days from the date of published advertisement.
Candidates can note the following important dates:-
- Beginning of application from – 16th December 2019
- Last date of application form – 03rd January 2020
Vacancy Details
Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by the Sainik School for Gopalganj Branch in Bihar, India:-
- 01 post for the PGT – Chemistry
- 01 post for the PGT – Physics
- 01 Post for the TGT – Computer Science
Candidates who will be selected for the above posts will receive the salary of Rs 47600/- per month for PGT posts. And those who will be selected for the TGT posts will receive the salary of Rs 44,900/- per month at level – 8 and at level 7 respectively.
Application Procedure
Candidates can apply for open posts through the official website on prescribed format. The form will be available only on the official website of Sainik School. It is necessary to submit the attested copies of certificates and testimonials before 03rd January 2020
Age Limit
Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria before beginning with the application procedure. Some of the eligibility criteria that is age limit are mentioned below:-
- Candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years of age for the PGT posts
- Candidate should be between 21 years to 35 years of age for the TGT posts.
The official website is www.ssgopalganj.in . candidates should go through the official website for details regarding the recruitment of TGT and PGT posts.
