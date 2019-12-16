Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019: Apply for PGT, TGT Posts before 3rd Jan on ssgopalganj.in

Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019

Sainik School, Gopalganj has published the advertisement for the recruitment for the 03 PGT and TGT posts. It is believed to be the golden opportunity for all those who are interested in TGT and PGT posts. Candidate should have the teaching qualification with the relevant experience to apply for Sainik School, Gopalganj openings.

Important Dates

The School released the notification for the vacancies for TGT and PGT posts on 16th December 2019. Candidates would need to submit the application within the 21 days from the date of published advertisement.

Candidates can note the following important dates:-

Beginning of application from – 16 th December 2019

December 2019 Last date of application form – 03rd January 2020

Vacancy Details

Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by the Sainik School for Gopalganj Branch in Bihar, India:-

01 post for the PGT – Chemistry

01 post for the PGT – Physics

01 Post for the TGT – Computer Science

Candidates who will be selected for the above posts will receive the salary of Rs 47600/- per month for PGT posts. And those who will be selected for the TGT posts will receive the salary of Rs 44,900/- per month at level – 8 and at level 7 respectively.

Application Procedure

Candidates can apply for open posts through the official website on prescribed format. The form will be available only on the official website of Sainik School. It is necessary to submit the attested copies of certificates and testimonials before 03rd January 2020

Age Limit

Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria before beginning with the application procedure. Some of the eligibility criteria that is age limit are mentioned below:-

Candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years of age for the PGT posts

Candidate should be between 21 years to 35 years of age for the TGT posts.

The official website is www.ssgopalganj.in . candidates should go through the official website for details regarding the recruitment of TGT and PGT posts.

