Applications for postgraduate courses in Lucknow University have been extended till 24th August 2020

The current pandemic has changed admission schedule and processes for colleges and universities across the country. Entrance examinations and registering dates have either been extended or postponed.

A similar case has been noted in the admission procedures of Lucknow University. In one of the recent guidelines published by the university, it has changed the last date for form submissions to 24th August 2020.

The last date for submitting online applications for UG courses in Lucknow University was 31st July 2020, but the new date has been given as 17th August 2020.

Important changes in the schedule and courses

Apart from changes in the admission schedule, Lucknow University has also come up with new changes in its academic courses. Three new UG and three new PG programs have been added in the university, and in addition to that, a new faculty has also been introduced.

The UG courses are BA in Yoga, B.Sc. in Yoga, and Bachelors in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences. The PG courses are MA in Yoga, M.Sc. in Yoga, and MA in Public Policy and Governance.

The new faculty that has been launched in the Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicine. Online application forms for all the new courses as mentioned above are available at the official website of Lucknow University, and the last date for submitting the applications is the same as other courses.

The university has also made it clear that it has decided to discontinue the Integrated MBA course offered in the IMS campus.

The MBA courses now taught at the Lucknow University are MBA (Regular Seats); MBA (Self Financed Seats); MBA (Finance and Control); MBA (Human Resources); MBA (Marketing); MBA (International Business); MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business).

The admission into the above-mentioned courses can be directly on the basis of CAT / XAT / AMAT/ MAT. Personal interviews are also taken of the candidates who have cleared qualifying exams.

Indirect admissions are for those who have applied to sit for the entrance examination conducted by Lucknow University.

Important Dates for UG Courses in Lucknow University

Events Dates Last date for submitting online application forms 17 th August 2020 Last date to upload mark sheets for XII 20 th August 2020 Admit Card Download To be announced Exam to be held on To be announced Result To be announced Counselling To be announced

Important Dates for PG Courses in Lucknow University

Events Dates Last date for submitting online application forms 24 th August 2020 Admit Card Download To be announced Exam to be held on To be announced Result To be announced Counselling To be announced

Eligibility for UG Courses:

Students seeking admission in UG honours courses must have scored 60 per cent for General and OBC and 55 per cent for SC/ ST category in their higher senior secondary exams.

The subject requirement varies according to the course students are opting. For example, students seeking admission in B.Sc. must have passed in the science stream at the +2 level.

Eligibility for PG Courses:

Students seeking admission in PG courses must have passed UG course in a related field with not less than 45 per cent from a recognized college or university in India. For SC/ ST, it is 40 per cent.

Students seeking admission in the LL.M. course must have passed the LL.B. program with not less than 50 per cent. For SC/ ST, it is 45 per cent.

Entrance Exams for UG courses

Question Type Multiple Choice Based Time for Exam 1.5 Hours Total No. of Questions 100 Distribution of Marks 4 marks are awarded for each correct answer Negative Marking Yes; 1 Mark is deducted for every wrong answer

Entrance Exams for PG courses (Excluding LLB, MVA)

Question Type Multiple Choice Based Time for Exam 1.5 Hours Total No. of Question 100 Distribution of Marks 4 marks are awarded for each correct answer Negative Marking Yes; 1 Mark is deducted for every wrong answer

Guidelines for Form Submissions

Valid Email address, active contact number, photo in JPEG format of less than or equal to 50 KB, scanned signature of less than or equal to 50 KB, Class X, XII and graduation mark sheets, Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License) and Income Certificate must be available while filling the online form.

If you want to claim reservation, you will have to upload a scanned copy of your caste certificate or ESW certificate.

Steps for registration:

Register on the official website with your mail and mobile number. Log in to your registered ID and fill in your personal details. Fill your educational qualifications with marks. Upload your photo and scanned signature. Preview your application and check all the entries you have made. Pay the application fees (Rs 1000 for General & OBC; Rs 500 for SC/ ST) Print your application form and payment receipt.

