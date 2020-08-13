AICTE invites Application for MBA in IE Test would be Proctored Online

AICTE has been inviting applications from the applicants who are interested to sit for the CET-IE Common Entrance Test-Innovation and Entrepreneurship 2020.

This entrance test would be held for aspirants who look forward to getting admission to PGDM/MBA in IEV (Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Dev. Program.

Entrance test date

All India Council for Technical Education or AICTE invites applications from the students who wish to give the CET-IE 2020.

Students will be asked to give the entrance test which will provide them admission to PGDM/MBA in IEV program for the 2020-21 academic year. The entrance test would happen on 5th September 2020.

PGDM/MBA in IEV is recognized as an action-oriented program which has been initiated under the AICTE and the Nat. Innovation & Startup Policy of the Innovation Cell of MHRD.

A total of fifteen HEIs (Higher Educational Institutions) will propose incubation-centric and innovation two-year full-time MBA/PGDM in IEV.

Students can conclude the entrance test’s online registration on 28th August 2020. They can expect to get the CET admit card on 31st August 2020.

The online mock tests for the examination will happen on 1st and 2nd September. Again, the online CET would be held on 5th September.

The online test result and the list containing candidates who are eligible for a personal interview would be released on 10th September 2020.

The respective institutes will hold the shortlisted candidates’ Personal Interview session from 11th – 15th September 2020.

The assumption of the procedure of admission besides the commencement of class is likely to start before 15th October 2020.

Interested candidates are liberal to apply for the examination either through the website of MIC (MHRD’s Innovation Cell) ‘mic.gov.in’ or through the official website of AICTE, ‘aicte-india.org’.

This test would be proctored online and a few of the fundamental technical needs for the examination happens to be a computer system having the configuration, like Windows 10, Core 2 Duo, 2 Gigabyte RAM, 20 Gigabyte Free HDD space in drive “C”, 64 BIT.

The other requirements are Microphone and Single Plug-and-play color web camera. They should be properly installed and must be in a working condition.

