Anna University Result 2019 for Odd Semesters to be Released Soon on annauniv.edu; Check Details here

Anna University Result 2019

The November/ December 2019 semester exam results to be declared soon by the Anna University. Students appeared in this semester exam can download their result once released on the official website of the Anna University.

Candidates appeared in this exam must keep checking the official website of Anna University for more updates on the semester result. The result is expected to get released by 31st January 2020.

Total number of engineering graduates appeared for the odd semester November/ December 2019 exam at Anna University are 4,79,000. As per the official notification, one of the officers said that the results are ready and it will get released in one or two days.

The official website to get more details on the Anna University Result 2019 is www.annauniv.edu .

Steps to download Anna University result 2019:

Visit the official website of Anna University.

Click on the “Anna University result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the “Anna University result 2019” link on the home page.

Take a print copy of the Anna University result 2019 for future use.

The result is expected to get released in the First or Second week of February. The release of the result and exam dates got delayed due to the Citizenship Amendment Act and local body polls.

In order to check the results, students must enter their course, semester and roll number on the official website login link.

Keep visiting the official website of Anna University for more updates and timely information on the examination and results to be released.

<noscript><iframe title="Anna University Result News & Official Android Application for Checking Results Fastly | New Update" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LUefEsWqtLM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

