LMTSM Placement Highlights

LM Thapar School of Management records great placement every year with various students bagging good salary packages. The school is committed to provide 100% placement assistance and create opportunities for the students. From the past 3 years, it has been consistently beyond 90%. Last year 66 companies placed 92.1% of the batch. The college curriculum is designed in such a way that at the end of 2 years students are highly skilled and they are ready to join the corporate world with full confidence along with an entrepreneurial and empathetic mindset who wants to excel in their life.

The management college has been consistent in terms of getting an MBA batch placed with good brands like Philips, Nestle, Hyundai, E&Y, MRF, Blackstone. Last year the top 10 Recruiters were: American Express, Ernst & Young, Hyundai, KPMG, Hettich, Nestle, Berger, MRF, HDFC, Blackstone. The Highest package that students were able to secure was Rs. 21.66 Lacs p.a. in international recruitment in KPMG in Marketing.

In India, the highest package that was offered Rs. 18.81 Lacs p.a. The average of top quartile remuneration was Rs. 8.26 Lacs p.a. There is a large number of organizations visiting from the financial sector for campus recruitment and the package ranges from 4 lakh to 9.5 Lakh for the last year placements in finance. Also, there are exciting opportunities in Placement in Energy & Sustainability, such as Azure Power and Manikaran Power Ltd. The CTC offered for the same was 6.4 Lacs p.a. and 5.5 Lacs p.a. respectively. Talking about the HR management, the CTC offered for the same was 5.76 Lacs p.a. with companies like TCS, Smart Data, Cremica, to name a few.

The job profiles which are offered by the companies include Business Analyst, Project manager, Business Development Partner, Key Account Executive, Area/Territory Sales Manager, Account Manager- Sales, Business Development Manager, Management Trainee and many more. Also, the college provides good exposure to their students that enable them to head start their careers in corporate cities like Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

