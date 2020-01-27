RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer Answer Keys Out on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Raise Objection by 31st Jan 2020

RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer Answer Keys

The answer keys for the written exam conducted for the recruitment of 2019 Junior Legal Officer has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their answer key released on the official website of RPSC.

The RPSC answer key got released on 24th January 2020. Candidates must go through the answer key 2020 thoroughly and raise their objections if any in the specified format. The link to raise the objection will get activated on 29th January 2020.

Candidates would be able to raise their objection till 31st January 2020. The individual credentials are required to file objection and it can be done on the Rajasthan SSO website or the RPSC website.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer answer keys is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can also get full information regarding the process can be accessed in this link.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer exam answer keys for various subjects:

Steps to download the RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer answer keys:

Visit the official online site of RPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer answer keys” link available on the home page.

Check and download the RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer answer keys.

Take a print of the RPSC 2019 Junior Legal Officer answer keys for future reference.

This recruitment exam for the JLO 2020 is being held to fulfil the requirement 156 vacancies of which 145 vacancies are for the non-TSP areas and 11 are for TSP areas.

Candidates were being able to do the application process for the recruitment drive was conducted from September 20th to October 26th, 2019

Candidates applying for the exam must go through two stages of selection process, the first being an objective exam consisting of 200 marks and four subjects. Each paper will be of duration 3-hour and the candidate must get at least 40% to be eligible for qualification. Candidates qualifying the first stage will be able to appear for the interview round before final selection.

