An Easy-Peasy PGDM Program in Research and Business Analytics

Welingkar Institute has a long history of offering and conducting a diverse number of Post Graduate Diploma in Management with a hundred percent success rate back to back.

Similar to other resourceful and thorough courses, PGDM in Business and Research Analytics is a full time two years professional course offered by Weschool, Mumbai to those aspiring entrepreneurs and managers.

This wonderfully designed course combines knowledge from business domain and analytics that a manager requires to skillfully evaluate the risks at stakes and how to effectively use availed mathematical tools in their workplace.

Software and Tools Taught:

Python

R Programming Language

Microsoft Excel

Database Management by MS Access

Tableau

IBM – SPSS

Palisade Decision Tool

Frontline Analytic Solver

Learning Objectives:

The course is designed in such a way that each student can have unique experience in a different way from the same curriculum.

A complete knowledge on open source statistical programming languages like R and Python with specialized packages that enables features of data science.

An emphasis on Design Thinking and Research Methodology which sharpens the critical thinking ability and concludes effective solutions.

Thorough knowledge on information design which summarizes bulk data into visual info graphs and intuitive solutions.

Quantitative and Analytical techniques which equip oneself with deep insights into real world problems and specific industry issues.

Broken into a total number of six trimester within two years, the course has proven in past to bring out the inner competencies and interests of enrollees and helps them transform from students to Business Consultants, Data Scientist and Data Analysts, all of which are sound professions.

Eligibility:

The evaluation and assessment system is so designed to benefit the meritorious talents who excel in their academic performances, have fair amount of work experience and shine in individual interviews along with bare minimum written exam scores.

A minimum of about 50% in graduation and completed by 2020 June.

Passed with grace in CAT (2019) by IIMs

XAT (2020) can be optional

ATMA by February 2020

GMAT (2017 and onwards)

The admission is based completely on meritocracy and no reservation is made to minorities from different linguistics as well as no discrimination is permitted based on different states’ graduation certificate.

Placement Statistics:

Out of a total of about 358 companies and franchises that had visited the campus recruitment, more than 227 were new industries and companies. Like every year, the institute ensures maximum record breaking placements from its every graduating batch which also maintains diversity in positions and roles in excellent companies.

An average of 8.72 lacs rupee per annum was scored from batch 2017-19

The highest domestic salary went past 15.12 lacs per annum

The international salary of 21.29 lacs p.a. was also reached from the 2017 – 19 batch

With an influx of recruiters every year from different companies and sectors across the country, WeSchool offers this full time two yearlong professional degree to enthusiastic students so that they are well prepared and well equipped to meet the need of the demands of global industries after the very moment they step out of the class.

Join WeSchool discussion here.

