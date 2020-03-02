Welingkar Mumbai Vs ITM Mumbai: Which Institute is Better?

Both WeSchool, Mumbai and ITM, Mumbai Institutes are deemed prestigious and celebrated for their performance throughout India individually.

However, when the matter of comparison comes to question, many experts and students review informs that WeSchool is a much better and active Institute than ITM, Mumbai in terms of ROI, performance streak, fees structure, batch size, placements guarantee and such. Not only that, Welingkar Institute, Mumbai provides a diverse number of programs and courses than ITM, Navi Mumbai.

Achievements

Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (also known as WeSchool) is located in the area of Matunga in Mumbai have some brilliant achievements as follows –

It ranks in 18 th position as declared by Business Today in the year of 2019 when conducting the Business School Survey.

According to the prestigious NIRF ranking, this institution also stands among the top 100 Business Schools in India.

AICTE-CII IndPact Award was worthily honoured to WeSchool, Mumbai which was due to the title of Management’s Best Industry-Linked Institute.

It is awarded the 6 th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Award in Delhi in the year of 2019.

It is positioned in the 11 th ranking by NHRDN B-School Ranking in 2018-19 in India's top private B-School category.

ranking by NHRDN B-School Ranking in 2018-19 in India’s top private B-School category. It has won over 450 awards on both national and international levels.

On the other hand, ITM Business School, Kharghar which is in Navi, Mumbai has some impressive streak of honourable mention as well –

It is ranked 5 th B-School in Maharashtra conducted by All India Times B-School Survey.

In terms of B-School of Super Excellence, it is positioned in the 14 th rank by GHRDC-CSR B-School Survey in the year of 2017.

Dalat Street Investment Journal declared ITM, Mumbai to be India's Top 31 st B-School.

In Top 75 West Zone, it is ranked 8th by Times B-School Survey in 2018 as well as holds the special position of 15th in India's Top 100 B-Schools.

Admission Fees Structure and Placements Comparisons

Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai provides a lot of exclusive opportunities when it comes to programs of students exchange, placement cells and programme related to global citizenship.

It offers courses to pursue full-time, part-time, Executive learning, distance learning, PhD programs, Hybrid as well as PGDM programs.

The average fee of PGDM two-years course is 11,00,000 INR.

Each and every student are guaranteed with placement opportunities which offer jobs or interns. The salary starts from 6 L and goes as high as 23 L per annum.

16 different courses are available for a candidate to choose from.

ITM, Mumbai, though doesn’t possess such diversity, offers some conveniences –

It provides some really good placements and the highest salary package goes to 15 L while the average package being 7.5 L per annum.

The average PGDM course fees is 10,00,000 INR for two years.

There are 10 different streams from which a candidate can choose one.

In this regard, Weschool, Mumbai so therefore definitely a better and a smart choice to apply for than ITM, Mumbai.

