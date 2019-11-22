Almost 110 JNU Teachers Disassociated from the Varsity of Teacher’s Association

More than 110 teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University signed a petition on Thursday, disassociating themselves from the teacher’s association of the institute owing to the group indifference towards alleged attacks on their colleagues by some protesting in wrong way students and now also in a false faith.

The teachers also told the formation of the high-powered committee by the HRD Ministry to settle the standstill decision over the hike in hostel” fees amount” to “interference” in the matters of an independent university Teachers.

The JNU Teachers Association President D K Lobiyal, nevertheless, said they had not received any information about some teachers disassociating themselves from the group. The official website of JNU is https://www.jnu.ac.in/main/ .

In a press conference conducted, the section of teachers accused JNUTA of supporting, instigating and using students,” and at the same time displayed solidarity with the protesters and hoped that the issue of hostel fee hike is resolved amicably.

They added, “We have decided to dissociate ourselves from JNUTA from November 20. The main reason behind this decision is the shocking indifference of the present office-bearers of JNUTA to a series of dastardly attacks” on teachers in last one month they said,” and accused the JNUTA of being hand in glove with the outlaws in attacking, abusing, confining and intimidating own colleagues.”

Their statement came in the wake of Professor Vandana Mishra, an associate dean of the varsity, allegedly being confined to over 24 hours in a classroom by students protesting over the hostel manual.

They also alleged that the protesting students had targeted the family members of faculty members. This is a “shaming thing where, on the one hand, “actually needy and suicidal farmers conduct their protest taking care of students of 10th, silently fighting for their wants, and on another side, we have these, so cal educated future of our country adopting violent means.”

