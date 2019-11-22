DSSSB Fire Operator 2019 PET Exam Schedule Published on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Details here

DSSSB Fire Operator 2019 PET Exam Schedule

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the exam date of Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Fire Operator (Only for Male) against Post Code 18/19. A notice regarding the DSSSB Exam Date for Fire Operator Posts is available on the official website.

According to the latest notice, DSSSB 18/19 PET is recorded from 06 January 2020 at Vinod Nagar Sports Complex Mayur Vihar, Phase-2 near Neelam Mata Mandir, Delhi and from 03 February 2020 both at Chhattrasal Stadium Model Town Delhi and East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex Mayur Vihar, Phase-2 near Neelam Mata Mandir, Delhi.

The Test will be of 100 marks. There will be:

Long Jump (Mts),

High Jump (Mts) and

800 Mts. Run (Sec.).

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants will have to qualify in each of the three events and obtain a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate shall be declared passed.

Those candidates who have qualified in DSSSB Fire Operator Exam can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

Candidates will also be expected to download the DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card. DSSSB Fire Operator Roll number wise schedule of E-admit cards shall be updated soon on the website of DSSSB www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in in due course.

All the aspirants are advised to visit this page regularly for DSSSB Fire Operator Test and Admit Card.

Notification Link-

http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/NOE0002.pdf

Notification no-F.55(1498)/EXAM/DSSSB/2019 /2610-14

Steps to download:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Search the DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card link, click on the link.

It will take you to the next page to enter your application no and date of birth.

After that, click the print hall ticket button, your hall ticket will display on the screen.

You may download the call letter and bring it to write the exam.

For more detail’s candidate shall check the official website.

