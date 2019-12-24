HC to JNU: VC must Ensure Exams are held; Check Details on jnu.ac.in

HC to JNU: VC must Ensure Exams are held

The students of the Jawaharlal Nehru university have been protesting against the college for hiking the hostel fees. The protest by the students led to the disturbances in the examinations. The semester examinations were not conducted for the students owing to the protest due to the fee hike in the hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The severity of the protest has reached in such a way that police force is there in the Jawaharlal Nehru University to ensure protection of the students of the university.

Some students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, who belong in the Centre of Korean studies has filed a petition stating about the semester examination which was not conducted. The university has been closed ever since the protest has begun and the students are not able to appear for their examination. Some students are preventing the staffs of the Jawaharlal Nehru University from entering the center of Korean Studies in order to prevent them from conducting the examination.

Some staffs are trying to ensure that this year does not become a no semester year by trying the open book test method. This practice came into effect from December 21, 2019 onwards. The staffs will e mail the questions to the students and the students can finish their exam and submit the answer sheets on December 23, 2019. This method is being followed so that this year doesn’t become a zero-semester year. The Delhi high court justice Shakdher has given a recent order that it is the duty of the Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University to ensure that the exams are being conducted and that the year does not become a zero-semester year.

The Justice has also ensured that the police protection will be present in JNU at all times.

